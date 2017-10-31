Miller Strengthens Customer Support in France

LONDON, OCTOBER 31, 2017 - Miller Fluid Heads (Europe) Ltd, a leader in the production of innovating camera support solutions, is pleased to announce that it has named Sophie Habasque as Customer Relations Manager for Miller's offices in France. In this newly created role, Habasque will work to increase sales and strengthen brand awareness amongst the camera users' community in France by providing personalized support to professionals working in the broadcast and film industries.





"Sophie has valuable experience in sales, marketing and project management that will directly benefit our strategy to broaden Miller's reach throughout France," says Mike Lippmann, European Manager Miller Fluid Heads Europe Ltd. "Her past successes in sales and marketing within the company have demonstrated skills that can be applied to building strong relationships and increasing visibility in the country."



As Customer Relations Manager, Habasque will help ensure that sales strategies are on target. In doing so, she will look to strengthen the distribution channel and build relationships with key stakeholders to create direct communication with users. Enhancing the Miller experience for distributors will also be a main focus for Habasque, which includes helping customers communicate their user stories and publishing sales successes for distributors. Habasque will be on-hand at the Miller booth C22 for the upcoming SATIS Expo in Paris, November 8-9. Habasque will be attending various expos throughout Europe to meet with current and potential distributors along with meeting product users.





"I look forward to my new role at Miller, which will allow me to utilize my experience of building and growing relationships," says Habasque. "Miller's camera support equipment is revered throughout the video production and broadcast industries and I am proud to be tasked with the role of expanding its reach through direct sales and distribution channels, and communicating product successes through user testimonials and social media."





About Miller Camera Support Equipment

Founded in 1954, Miller Camera Support Equipment designs, manufactures and delivers professional fluid heads and tripods to the film and television industry, providing support for the world's leading camera operators. Celebrating more than sixty years in the industry, Miller is a longtime, global leader in the field of contemporary camera support and holds the first patent for fluid head design for film cameras, which it obtained in 1946. Today, Miller's tripod and camera support systems are frequently used during electronic news gatherings (ENG), electronic field production (EFP), and digital video applications by the world's leading networks, production houses, corporate, educational and government institutions in more than 65 countries. For more information, call +61 2 9439 6377 or visit www.millertripods.com.