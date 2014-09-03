Miller Fluid Heads (Europe) Ltd. To Host Seminars Lead By Three High-Profile Film And Television Personalities At IBC 2014

AMSTERDAM, SEPTEMBER 3, 2014—Miller Fluid Heads (Europe) Ltd., a leader in the production of innovating camera support solutions, welcomes three leading influencers from the film and television industries to host seminars on the latest techniques and technologies during IBC 2014 (Hall 11, Stand 11.D30). Esteemed British filmmaker Philip Bloom and accredited television personalities Kylie Flavell and Patrick Drake will all share their insights into the inner workings of the film and television industries, as well as why they choose to rely on Miller camera support solutions when working in the field.

WHAT: Philip Bloom Presentation

WHEN: Saturday, September 13, 2014 at 1:30 PM

WHERE: Hall 11, Stand 11.D30

WHAT: Kylie and Patrick Presentation

WHEN: Sunday, September 14, 2014 at 12:00 PM

WHERE: Hall 11, Stand 11.D30

Press interested in attending the presentations can RSVP to Mackenzie Gavel at mackenzieg@dpagan.com.

