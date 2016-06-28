Miller Camera Support, LLC to Display New arrowX System at Telemundo's Gran Cine Video Expo TV XXIV

MEXICO CITY, JUNE 28, 2016 — Miller Camera Support, LLC, a leader in the production of innovating camera support solutions, will be displaying the new arrowX 5 Sprinter II 2-Stage CF System at Telemundo’s Gran Cine Video Expo TV XXIV at the Insitel Mexicana, S.A. de C.V. booth (D-6).

“The arrowX 5 Sprinter II 2-Stage CF System allows us to showcase Miller’s new CB PLUS, a revolutionary new counterbalance system,” says Gus Harilaou, regional manager for the Americas, Miller Camera Support, LLC. “Made for quick and easy adjustments both in the field and in the studio, CB PLUS helps users achieve the ‘right feel’ we strive to always provide.”

CB PLUS is a unique sequential counterbalance design, which takes traditional counterbalancing a step forward, resulting in repeatable, accurate and rapid setup. It features eight large counterbalance steps, allowing the user to get to their needed position quickly and efficiently. The CB Plus switch adds a half step, enabling counterbalance refinement. This new feature makes the arrowX Series perfect for ENG, EFP, Studio, field OB, or any other use where frequent and fast re-rigging is required.

In addition to CB PLUS, the arrowX 5 has several other key features, such as the ability to remove the clamp stud to easily mount the head on flat base surfaces such as sliders. Where extra rigidity is required, a Mitchel Base adaptor can be fitted. All arrowX models come with 120mm sliding plate travel to help quickly re-balance changing camera payloads. Precision ball bearing supported pan-tilt movements help deliver silky smooth starts and soft stop fluid actions. Exact floating pan-tilt calliper locks ensure bounce free on-off locking. It also has a wide payload range from 2-21 kg (4.4-46.2 lbs), 16 positions of counterbalance and 7+0 pan and tilt drag positions. These features all make the arrowX 5 ideal for larger ENG and EFP applications including documentaries, drama and television commercials.

The Sprinter II 2-Stage Carbon Tripod features side-action leg locks that let users independently adjust both stages of the tripod with one hand, allowing for high speed adjustments on the go. Other specifications include a minimum height of 440mm and a maximum height of 1540mm. Weighing in at 3.2 kg (7.1 lbs) with a payload capacity of 45 kg (99.2 lbs), this tripod can handle larger payloads without sacrificing maneuverability.

About Miller Camera Support Equipment

Founded in 1954, Miller Camera Support Equipment designs, manufactures and delivers professional fluid heads and tripods to the film and television industry, providing support for the world’s leading camera operators. Celebrating more than sixty years in the industry, Miller is a longtime, global leader in the field of contemporary camera support and holds the first patent for fluid head design for film cameras, which it obtained in 1946. Today, Miller’s tripod and camera support systems are frequently used during electronic news gatherings (ENG), electronic field production (EFP), and digital video applications by the world’s leading networks, production houses, corporate, educational and government institutions in more than 65 countries. For more information, call +61 2 9439 6377 or visit www.millertripods.com.