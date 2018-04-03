Millenium DXL2 Camera From Panavision Makes NAB Debut

Panavision, the motion picture industry’s most respected designer, manufacturer and provider of state-of-the-art cinema lenses, high-precision camera systems and innovative post production technologies, will showcase its Millennium DXL2 8K camera at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show, which runs April 7-12 in Las Vegas. Technology leaders from Panavision and its subsidiary Light Iron will also share their vision and expertise during panel discussions throughout the conference.

The DXL2 is the evolution of a unique camera ecosystem, built by Panavision based on the input of cinematographers whose feedback contributed to the DXL2’s many significant advances. Introduced in February, the DXL2 features a RED MONSTRO 8K VV sensor with 16-plus stops of dynamic range, improvements in image quality and shadow detail, a native ISO setting of 1600, and ProRes 4K up to 60 fps. Images are presented on the camera in log format using new Light Iron Color 2 science (LiColor2), which streamlines the 8K pipeline and provides quick access to high-quality RAW images. Additional features to the DXL2 include a custom-made, integrated PX-Pro color spectrum filter offering a significant increase in color separation and dramatically higher color precision to the image; a built-in Preston MDR; 24v power; and expanded direct-to-edit features.

Hands-on demonstrations of the DXL2 will take place at the Vitec booth (C6025) and at Vitec Creative Solutions (C9544).

NAB attendees also have a chance to hear directly from the experts and designers behind Panavision’s cameras and lenses, and post production innovator Light Iron. Several discussions will take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center (unless otherwise noted), including:

Avid Customer Association Technology Open Forum

Light Iron Panel Participant Jeff Sengpiehl, VP of Engineering

Friday, April 6, 4:45-5:30pm

Location: Avid Connect (pre-NAB conference)

Wynn Las Vegas Conference Center

3131 South Las Vegas Boulevard

HDR Varicam Workflow for Netflix’s The Week Of

Light Iron Panel Participant Katie Fellion, Head of Business Development & Workflow Strategy

Monday, April 9, 12:30-1pm

Location: Panasonic booth (C3607)

Made in Georgia: Shaking up the Film and Digital Media Production Landscape

Panel moderated by Clark Cofer, Director of Business Development, Light Iron

Monday, April 9, 3:30-4:30pm

Location: S222-S223

Venice HDR Creative and Workflow for #PictureDay Music Video

Panavision/Light Iron Panel Participant Michael Cioni, Sr. VP of Innovation

Tuesday, April 10, 1-1:30pm

Location: Sony booth (C11001)

The Media Archivist vs. Entropy, or, Why On-Set Data Verification is Really Important

Presented by Keenan Mock, Senior Media Archivist, Light Iron

Tuesday, April 10, 3-3:20pm

Location: LumaForge’s “Faster, Together” Stage (S112LMR)

The Future of 8K

Presented by Michael Cioni, Sr. VP of Innovation Panavision and Light Iron

Wednesday, April 11, 10-10:20am

Location: LumaForge’s “Faster, Together” Stage (S112LMR)

Understanding Full Frame Cameras & Lenses

Panavision Panel Participant Guy McVicker, Manager, Technical Marketing & Optics

Wednesday, April 11, 2:00-3:15pm

Location: Post Production World session (N231)



For more information about the Panavision Millennium DXL2, visit www.panavision.com/dxl. For more information about Light Iron, visit www.lightiron.com