In Milestone Deal, Qatar's Aspire Academy Chooses ChyronHego's Coach Paint Telestration Tool

MELVILLE, N.Y. -- Oct. 4, 2016 -- ChyronHego today announced that Aspire Academy, a renowned football (soccer) training facility based in the Middle Eastern state of Qatar, has made a significant investment in the ChyronHego Coach Paint video telestration tool. Aspire Academy has purchased 10 licenses of Coach Paint for use by its entire coaching staff to teach advanced concepts, reinforce correct technique, simulate game situations, and enhance scout preparation.

"At Aspire Academy we place a strong emphasis on applying advanced technologies in our elite-level training. Some of the biggest football clubs in Europe have adopted Coach Paint to improve their performance analysis, so we knew it would be a great fit here," said Joao Nuno Fonseca, senior football match analyst, Aspire Academy and U19 Qatar National Team. "The software is tremendous because it gives us a flexible and easy-to-use tool for applying the same powerful visualization and telestration effects seen on major sports broadcasts. We can just pick up a laptop and start using Coach Paint to enhance game and practice video footage and turn it into a teaching tool directly with the players. Plus, Coach Paint is sports-agnostic, so it's a powerful tool for all sports!"

Founded in 2004, Aspire Academy is committed to finding and developing the best young Qatari athletes while also providing them with a high-quality secondary school education.

In football the academy conducts scouting in local clubs and schools and operates talent centers and feeder groups to identify and recruit talented young athletes. Many of Aspire Academy's student athletes have gone on to become standout players in international competitions. The centerpiece of the academy's state-of-the-art facilities in Doha, Qatar, is the Aspire Dome, the world's largest indoor multipurpose sports dome, with the capacity to house 13 simultaneous sporting events.

Designed for coaches of all sports, ChyronHego's Coach Paint is an out-of-the-box software solution with a rich set of tools for highlighting sports videos, including player cut-out, spotlight, zoom, player tracking, zone tracking, and many other powerful telestration capabilities. Coach Paint also includes an easy-to-use chroma-keyer for placing telestrator graphics on the playing surface without covering field lines, players, or the ball. Like its broadcast counterpart, the Paint telestration family, Coach Paint is designed to integrate seamlessly with the award-winning TRACAB optical player tracking system from ChyronHego to give sports teams a complete ecosystem for capturing, visualizing, and analyzing player and team performance data.

"Aspire Academy is not just the first Middle Eastern customer to use Coach Paint -- it's also a highly prestigious organization whose football development program is recognized as one of the strongest in the world. Aspire's purchase of so many Coach Paint licenses is a huge vote of confidence in our solutions," said Johan Apel, president and CEO, ChyronHego. "We've had a great deal of success with Coach Paint in football clubs throughout Europe, but Aspire Academy's selection is a huge step in the tool's global expansion. Coach Paint is an important link in our strategy to offer the world's most comprehensive and powerful graphics solutions for sports tracking and analysis."



More information about ChyronHego's full product portfolio is available at www.chyronhego.com.

# # #

About ChyronHego

ChyronHego, a portfolio company of Vector Capital, is a global leader in products, services, and solutions for the broadcast and sports industries. Specializing in live television, news, and sports production, ChyronHego offers some of the industry's most widely deployed solutions -- including Lyric®, the world's most popular broadcast graphics creation and playout offering; the all-new CAMIO Universe newsroom workflow; and the TRACAB" optical sports tracking system. Headquartered in Melville, New York, ChyronHego also has offices in the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Mexico, the Netherlands, Norway, Singapore, Slovak Republic, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

For more information on ChyronHego, visit www.chyronhego.com.

Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=Qatar's Aspire Academy chooses @ChyronHego's Coach Paint telestration tool - https://goo.gl/34vlYP

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/ChyronHego/ChyronHego-Aspire-QatarFootballAssociationL...

Photo Caption: Aspire Academy Logo