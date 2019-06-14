Middle Atlantic Once Again Solves Integrators' Critical AV System Installation Challenges

Visit Middle Atlantic at InfoComm 2019, Legrand | AV Booth 2500

FAIRFIELD, N.J. — June 12, 2019 — Middle Atlantic Products, a brand of Legrand | AV, today introduced Forward, a family of installation solutions that deliver greater system reliability, efficiency, and flexibility to the rack, in Booth 2500 at InfoComm 2019. Forward is designed around an innovative new rackrail and Middle Atlantic's patented universal mounting pattern that allows blank and vent panels, cable management, lighting, and other options to be quickly installed without tools.

"Middle Atlantic turns 40 this year, and while technology has dramatically changed in that time, we're just as committed and passionate as ever to engineer solutions that improve the installation and servicing experience for our customers," said Paul Dolynchuk, director of product management at Middle Atlantic. "Forward is a testament of our drive to address new challenges. Now integrators don't have to be MacGyver, bringing an arsenal of rack screws, zip ties, or bubble gum to build the rack and mount the endless devices found in today's systems. It's a concept that is at the heart of what great systems are built on, and our mission is to make it easier and faster to install equipment while ensuring reliability."

Forward was born from Middle Atlantic's years of extensive research and draws upon continuous feedback regarding top integration pain points that the company solicits from its integrator community. The result is an accessory and options line designed with the entire system lifecycle in mind and built upon industry-leading products that integrators have depended on for decades. The rackrail, when coupled with Forward options, becomes a flexible workhorse that allows integrators to easily achieve reliable rack layouts with less time, labor, and hardware.

• All-New Rackrail: Optimizes Rackspace and Saves Time With Toolless Forward Accessories

In a rack, space is finite, which is why Middle Atlantic has transformed the traditional rackrail into a multipurpose solution. Forward Rail features a new take on the conventional L-shaped design, providing two planes of mounting possibilities: First, the front face of the rail features a square hole designed to engage with Forward blank and vent panels and horizontal cable management options by simply clicking into place without tools or hardware. In addition to this hardware-free functionality, the rail maintains the 10-32 tapped holes for rack screw mounting of equipment. Second, the side of the rail is punched with Middle Atlantic's patented Universal Hole Pattern. This feature allows for vertical cable management from top to bottom or from one rack unit to another throughout the enclosure.

Ensuring that integrators meet the best practices set forth in AVIXA's new Rack Building Standard for AV, Middle Atlantic is debuting the new rail in the BGR Series, the industry's No.1 AV enclosure. The rackrail will ship with every BGR as a standard. Middle Atlantic plans to make the rackrail available in additional enclosures later this year, enabling integrators to add the Forward accessories and options they need to achieve even greater efficiency and reliability.

• Forward Lighting: Mounts Without Tools to Illuminate Workspace Efficiently

Research indicates black racks in dark closets are one of the most common complaints from integrators. With Forward lighting, technicians no longer have to use one hand to hold up a flashlight or phone and perform intricate work with the other. Forward lighting mounts directly in any of the horizontal slots alongside the rackrail brackets (typically where patented Lever Lock™ engages), providing a flexible, 0-RU lighting solution that mounts vertically and shines at an optimal 45 degrees. It also includes an IR sensor to switch on automatically when the door opens and a dimmer to adjust the brightness.

• Forward Cable Management and Power Bracket Solutions: Mounts Without Tools to Run Cables With Ease

Neat and tidy cables are critical for ensuring reliability and creating systems that can be quickly and easily serviced and upgraded as components evolve, but threading zip ties and Velcro strips is a laborious, often frustrating process. The Forward cable management accessories offer limitless cable routing flexibility — including horizontal and vertical solutions that range from simple C and D rings to full-height grids that engage with the rackrail brackets — without the need for tools. Likewise, the family's power bracket slips into rackrail bracket slots and accepts any button-mount power strip, such as Raritan PDU solutions and Middle Atlantic's PDT Series.

• Forward Blank and Vent Panels: Engages With Rackrail to Achieve Optimal Rack Design in Minutes and With No Hardware

Much time can be spent screwing panels in to achieve the best rack layout. With Forward, integrators can now accomplish this in a matter of seconds rather than minutes. The Forward blank and vent panels simply click into the new rackrail.

• Forward UPS Base: Comes Preinstalled So Integrators Don't Have to Do the Heavy Lifting

With today's AV equipment needs, a UPS is vital on every job. However, installing one can be a challenging, two-person job due to its size and weight. The Forward UPS Base eliminates this problem with a 2200VA Premium Series UPS that comes preinstalled and ready to plug in out of the box.

Further simplifying the design process, the company is also offering a BGR enclosure that comes preconfigured with Forward installation solutions and can be ordered using one simple part number. This preconfigured option gives integrators the assurance of the industry's most trusted AV rack packed with the benefits of Forward.

More information about Middle Atlantic Products is available at www.middleatlantic.com.

# # #

About Legrand | AV

The brands of Legrand | AV are leading providers of mounts, racks, video conferencing, screens, connectivity, and display solutions enabling amazing audiovisual experiences. Our innovative solutions — sold principally under the Chief, Da-Lite, Middle Atlantic, Projecta, Sanus and Vaddio brands — are accessible through numerous channels. The brands of Legrand provide the most comprehensive offering of AV solutions in the market. The company serves a broad base of over 6,000 global AV customers.

Legrand | AV is a division of Legrand, which globally reported sales of $6.2 billion (USD) in 2017. Legrand has a strong presence in North and Central America, with a portfolio of well-known market brands and product lines that includes AFCO Systems, C2G, Cablofil, Chief, Da-Lite, Electrorack, Finelite, Luxul, Middle Atlantic Products, Nuvo, OCL, On-Q, Ortronics, Pass & Seymour, Pinnacle, Projecta, QMotion, Quiktron, Raritan, Sanus, Server Technology, Solarfective, Vaddio, Vantage, Wattstopper, and Wiremold. Legrand is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC40, FTSE4Good, MSCI World, ASPI, Corporate Oekom Rating, and DJSI (ISIN code FR0010307819) www.legrand.us

PR Link: www.ingearpr.com/MAP/190612MAP.docx

Photo Links: www.ingearpr.com/MAP/MAP-BGR_with_rackrail_and_Forward.jpg

Image Caption: Middle Atlantic's BGR enclosure with Rackrail, Forward lighting and Forward UPS Base.

Follow Middle Atlantic:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/middleatlantic

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/middle-atlantic-products-inc.