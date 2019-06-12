Middle Atlantic Now Offers Premier Control Room Furniture Solutions from LundHalsey

Visit Middle Atlantic at InfoComm 2019, Legrand | AV Booth 2500

FAIRFIELD, N.J. — June 11, 2019 — Middle Atlantic Products, a brand of Legrand | AV, today announced an exclusive partnership with LundHalsey, the U.K.-based market leader in the design, manufacture, and installation of control room furniture solutions. This partnership will expand Middle Atlantic's legacy in the command and control space and, for the first time, will provide integrators in the U.S. with access to LundHalsey's widely trusted control room solutions. The company's Kontrol Command, Kontrol Air, and E-Type II solutions will be shown at InfoComm 2019 at the Legrand | AV booth, Booth 2500.

"We've been in the monitoring and command space since we introduced our ViewPoint Series, one of our earliest furniture products, which has become a tried-and-true solution," said Tim Troast, vice president of Middle Atlantic Products. "Since that time, we've identified the need for more modern and premier solutions for today's mission-critical AV applications, which led us to LundHalsey, the preeminent designer and control room solutions manufacturer in the U.K. and Middle East. Their stylish, ergonomically designed solutions feature the functionality and durability that aligns with the core tenets of our Frame to Furniture promise. We're proud to debut their solutions in North America as an option for our customers who will be able to take advantage of our single-purchase-order experience when they buy the new consoles and any other solutions within the Legrand | AV portfolio."

Recipient of the DBA Design Effectiveness Award and the Queen's Award for Enterprise — two of U.K.'s highest accolades for design and business success — LundHalsey has provided the highest quality of control room furniture solutions to clients across all key market sectors for over 35 years. Acclaimed for its combination of accomplished design service and unrivalled quality, LundHalsey ensures a premium product that is proven to stand the test of time and is trusted worldwide for a wide range of applications including air traffic control, broadcast television, government security, industrial, oil and gas, utilities, transport, the armed forces, and the commercial sector. Most recently, the company was selected as the manufacturer of choice for a growing number of monitoring, command and control, and broadcast applications, such as the London Underground, BBC, and ConocoPhillips.

The available solutions include the Kommand Control fixed-height console, the Kontrol Air height-adjustable console, and the E-Type II fixed-height broadcast console. Stylish and ergonomically designed, every model features a modular steel bay system design and a .5-inch-thick compact laminate work surface with unmatched durability, manufacturability, and integrated cable management. Each unit can be customized to installation customer specifications and enhanced with a wide range of accessories, including LED lighting in a range of colors, touch-sensitive cable outlets that automatically open and close with the lightest touch, monitor arms that fully adjust to any user height and reach, pullout PC trays, and more. Additionally, the Kontrol Air features a height-adjustable work surface that can be moved at the touch of a button or remotely via the Kontrol Air mobile app.

The partnership will also include free, bespoke design services to achieve the perfect solution for any control room. A dedicated project manager at Middle Atlantic will work with customers throughout the project, from design to quote to shipment. Services will include concept drawings and high-quality 3D renderings for an accurate vision of what the product will look like in the finished environment.

"At LundHalsey, we empower our customers with an unceasing commitment to design, ergonomics, and quality that sets the industry standard to create an efficient and customized control room," said Will Lund, regional sales director at LundHalsey. "We share this vision with Middle Atlantic. The company's dedication to bringing to market exactly what the end user needs to market is what makes them an ideal partner for us. Together, we can help customers reach their design and application experience goals."

More information about LundHalsey consoles through Middle Atlantic Products is available at https://info.legrandav.com/LundHalsey.

