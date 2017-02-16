MICHAEL JAY SOLOMON’S TRULI MEDIA PARTNERS WITH CINEMILLS MEDIA TO FORM TRULI CINEMILLS LLC (TCMC)

BEVERLY HILLS, CA -- February 16, 2017 -- Industry pioneer Michael Jay Solomon, CEO of Truli Media Corp. and Chairman of the Board of its parent company Truli Media Group, Inc. and entertainment executive Marcos M. De Mattos, CEO of Cinemills Corp., parent of Cinemills Media, have announced their joint collaboration and formation of Truli Cinemills LLC (TCMC) headquartered in Burbank, California, USA. Truli Media is the premier Internet destination for inspirational family entertainment. Cinemills Media is an award winning film Production Company that produces family based movies.

TCMC is set to produce and distribute high-quality, low-cost family-friendly films, documentaries, and TV series, in addition to aggregating films and television content from global media markets. Global distribution of TCMC content will be in theaters and through cable, satellite and network television and digital platforms. TCMC also plans to engage millennials with live programming and on-demand content delivered over mobile and OTT platforms. TCMC by way of the digital platform, Truli.com, will offer a unique online experience in family entertainment featuring a media library with thousands of on-demand videos,movies and streaming content in English and Spanish. Cinemills Media will provide its film production capabilities to create original programming for the platform. This strategic relationship will enable TCMC to competitively cut the cost of creative content production, associated technical support and rental rates by leveraging Cinemills’ state-of-the-art, energy-efficient film and video lighting packages and studio facilities.

The first project announced as part of TCMC is A Cowgirl's Story, a full-length feature film inspired by the classic novel Little Women by Louisa May Alcott. The film chronicles the challenges and struggles of teenage cowgirls whose parents are away fighting in Afghanistan. Produced by writer/director Timothy Armstrong (Cowgirls N' Angels), and starring Bailee Madison, Pat Boone, Aidan Alexander and Chloe Lukasiak, A Cowgirl's Story is set to be distributed by Samuel Goldwyn Films.

Michael Jay Solomon, Co-Chairman and CEO of the newly formed TCMC commented, "Truli and Cinemills (TCMC) are both synonymous with high-quality family entertainment and corporate social responsibility. This partnership creates the perfect combination of faith and family programming options. TCMC is unique. Members have full access to a wide range of on-demand programming with content categories that appeal to all age groups. This collaboration will allow TCMC to grow organically with original programming and family-focused projects that leverage the synergy between like-minded media groups.”

Marcos M. De Mattos, who will serve as President and COO of TCMC stated, "The Cinemills family is very excited to join forces with Truli and Michael. We look forward to 2017’s deep slate of feature length productions. We believe that life-affirming content is not a niche but rather the ‘market’ and we will continue to create content that moves audiences to explore topical issues influencing each of our daily lives”.





About Truli Media and Michael Jay Solomon

Truli (www.truli.com) offers a unique online entertainment experience for families that are guided by positive family values. No other content platform presents such a variety of safe choices in one location. Membership privileges are free and include exclusive access to award-winning on-demand movies, streaming TV, family entertainment and inspirational videos for the whole family.

Michael Jay Solomon is a media mogul and respected Hollywood entertainment executive who has served as the Founder, President, Chairman and CEO of several of the largest US television syndication and international media content distribution companies such as Telepictures, Lorimar-Telepictures and Warner Bros.



About Cinemills and Marcos M. De Mattos

Cinemills Corporation (www.cinemills.com), Academy Award recipient and parent company of Cinemills Media, provides full service, turn-key production support, equipment and studio facilities for clients in the motion picture and television industry. A pioneer and leader in the LED broadcast lighting revolution, Cinemills has been a benchmark for lighting technology for over 40 years.

Marcos M. De Mattos is the Co-founder, President and Chief Operating Officer of Cinemills Corporation from May 2008 to present. He is responsible for all of Cinemills’ worldwide sales and operations, including end-to-end management of Cinemills Corporation’s supply chain, rental activities, and service and support in all markets domestically and internationally. Mr. De Mattos is an accomplished Motion Picture Producer, notably he Produced “One Night With the King” starring Hollywood Legends, Peter O’Toole and Omar Sharif, earning the CAMIE Award “Character & Morality In Entertainment.”