Television Distribution Icon Michael Jay Solomon Named Chairman of the Board of BEOND.TV

HOLLYWOOD, CALIF. (November 21, 2019)– Michael Jay Solomon, one of the entertainment industry’s most influential television executives and a pioneer in the media marketplace has been appointed as chairman of the board of BEOND.TV,

A global digital distribution platform combined with original syndicated broadcast contentBEOND.TV is led by “Carlos and Lisa,” a news-talk program currently airing in Los Angeles. The show’s hosts, Southland natives and popular morning anchors Carlos Amezcua and Lisa Remillard, incorporate issue-driven discussions with lively and fun content.

Mr. Solomon brings more than 50 years in the worldwide media and content distribution business to BEOND.TV. He was co-founder and Chairman/CEO of U.S. television syndication and international distribution giant Telepictures Corp., Mr. Solomon later became president and board member of Lorimar Telepictures Corp. Following an acquisition by Warner Bros., Mr. Solomon became president of Warner Bros. International Television. Most recently, he has spearheaded multiple industry advancements through his company, Solomon Entertainment Enterprises.

“We are delighted to have Michael on board as we look to the future of media in this new landscape,” said BEOND.TV President Amie Martin. “His leadership will be invaluable as we continue to tell the stories of Southern Californians while creating disruptive technologies and utilizing traditional media.”

Mr. Solomon states that “I accepted their offer to become Chairman because BEOND.TV has a vision and a purpose that perfectly aligns with my experience. Leveraging Carlos and Lisa’s talents and experience, I believe their program can be successfully syndicated to many other markets in the U.S. and English-speaking countries internationally.”

BEOND.TV is the realization of the team’s shared vision to expand beyond broadcast, providing fellow journalists and contributors with an opportunity to showcase their original stories and expertise. The platform comes to market with an award-winning news and technical production team led by Emmy-winning BEOND.TV President and Co-founder Amie Martin, who also serves as executive producer of “Carlos & Lisa.” Co-founder Howard Bolter, a former top executive for Barry Diller’s USA Broadcasting, is BEOND.TV’s chief operating officer.

A fixture in Los Angeles while anchoring the top-rated “KTLA Morning News” for nearly 20 years, Amezcua brings 22 Emmy awards to this new venture. He reunites with former “Good Morning San Diego” co-anchor Remillard, whose 15-year career also includes ratings successes in Tampa and Las Vegas before teaming with Amezcua on the number-one rated morning news in San Diego.

Co-founders Amezcua and Remillard have structured the new platform with a lineup of curated high-end original content that will be accessible both on the BEOND.TV site, as well as through local broadcast outlets. BEOND.TV’s first original production, “Carlos and Lisa” currently airs weekday mornings from 8:00 – 9:00 on KDOC-TV in Los Angeles. Plans call for national expansion in the months ahead.