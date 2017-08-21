MGM Worldwide Television Distribution Heads to MIPCOM 2017 With New Feature Films and TV Series

LOS ANGELES, – August 21, 2017 – MGM Worldwide Television Distribution announced today the company is headed to this year’s MIPCOM with three new films and one new television series, all being sold for the first time: The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair, a 10-part event series starring Patrick Dempsey and based on the worldwide best-selling novel of the same name about a literary icon who suddenly finds himself indicted for the murder of a young girl; Nasty Women, based on the original 1988 comedy Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, starring Academy Award winner Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson; Overboard, a remake of the 1980’s screwball comedy re-imagined with a reversal of the leading roles starring Anna Faris and Mexican comedy star Eugenio Derbez; and the action-packed Tomb Raider, starring Academy Award-winner Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft. MGM is also selling three additional TV series, including: Get Shorty, a reimagining of Elmore Leonard’s 1990 New York Times best-selling novel of the same name starring Ray Romano and Chris O’Dowd; the star-studded drama series Condor, inspired by Paramount’s Sydney Pollack 1975 political thriller Three Days of the Condor; and the hilarious format Steve Harvey’s FUNDERDOME, which was recently acquired by TF1 for a French version.

“With our top-notch library of scripted and unscripted television series, and strong slate of feature films, MGM continues to be an industry leader offering creative content and bold narratives. We look forward to meeting with our international broadcasters from around the world at this year’s MIPCOM to share our slate,” said Chris Ottinger, MGM’s President, Worldwide Television Distribution and Acquisitions.

MGM Television has seen tremendous growth with this year’s acquisition of EPIX and Evolution Media and the success of several of the company’s television series including The Handmaid’s Tale, which has been sold in more than 60 territories worldwide and nominated for 13 Emmy nominations; and Fargo recently nominated for 16 Emmy Awards; and the international success Vikings, nominated for 3 Emmy Awards.

MGM’s Motion Picture Group recently wrapped production on several titles including the film adaptation of David Levithan’s best-selling YA novel Every Day, directed by Emmy Award and Golden Globe winner Michael Sucsy; the musical adaptation of the 1983 romantic comedy Valley Girl starring Jessica Rothe and Josh Whitehouse; and Fighting With My Family starring Florence Pugh, Vince Vaughn and Dwayne Johnson.

MGM is in pre-production on Operation Finale, the story of Nazi War criminal Adolf Eichmann’s capture in 1960s Argentina, starring Academy Award winner Sir Ben Kingsley and Golden Globe winner Oscar Isaac. Additionally, MGM is in development on a number of projects including the latest installment of the James Bond series, Bond 25; Deeper written by Max Landis and starring Academy Award nominee Bradley Cooper; Creed 2 starring Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone and Michael B. Jordan; and Fairy Godmother directed by Emmy Award nominee Carrie Brownstein.

Television Series

The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair (10x60’)

Based on the worldwide best-selling novel by Jöel Dicker, The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair, the 10-part television series event stars Patrick Dempsey in the title role, along with a top notch cast including Ben Schnetzer, Damon Wayans Jr. and Virginia Madsen. The series focuses on Marcus Goldman who is visiting Harry Quebert’s home to find a cure for his writer’s block as his publisher’s deadline looms. Marcus’ plans are suddenly upended when Harry is sensationally implicated in the cold-case murder of Nola Kellergan, a fifteen-year-old girl who has been missing for many years. Airs on EPIX in U.S.



Get Shorty (10 x 60’)

Starring Chris O’Dowd and Ray Romano, Get Shorty is a dark comedy inspired by Elmore Leonard’s best-selling novel about a hitman from Nevada who tries to become a movie producer in Hollywood as a means to leave his criminal past behind. Instead of leaving the criminal world behind, he accidentally brings it with him to Los Angeles. Airs on EPIX in U.S.



Condor (10 x 60’)

Inspired by the critically acclaimed feature film Three Days of the Condor starring Robert Redford, the all-new television series features an all-star cast, including Max Irons, William Hurt, Bob Balaban, Mira Sorvino and Brendan Fraser. The series follows Joe Turner, a young CIA analyst who has his idealism tested when he stumbles onto a terrible but brilliant plan that gets his entire office killed and threatens the lives of millions. Airs on AT&T Audience Network in U.S.



Steve Harvey’s FUNDERDOME (13 x 60’)

From Mark Burnett, Steve Harvey hosts this seed-funding competition reality series which gives budding entrepreneurs a vehicle to breathe life into their dreams as sets of rivals competitively pitch their ideas head to head in front of a live studio audience, who then vote on which entrepreneur will receive funding. Airs on ABC in U.S.

Feature Films

Nasty Women (Release: TBD)

In this remake of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, two female scam artists, one low rent and the other high class, compete to swindle a naive tech prodigy out of his fortune. Nasty Women stars Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson.

Overboard (Release: April 20, 2018/Pantelion)

Starring Eugenio Derbez, Anna Faris, and Eva Longoria, the 1980’s screwball romantic comedy will be re-imagined with a reversal of the leading roles. The story will focus on a spoiled playboy from one of Mexico’s wealthiest families who falls overboard off his yacht, and is convinced by a single, working class mom that he is her husband.

Tomb Raider (Release: March 16, 2018/Warner Bros.)

Lara Croft (Alicia Vikander) is the fiercely independent daughter of an eccentric adventurer, lost to her when she was barely a teen. Now 21 and struggling to make her way in the world, Lara is determined to forge her own path rather than take the reins of her father’s global empire. Lara’s sharp mind, blind faith and inherently stubborn spirit are the only weapons she’ll have on this non-stop, action-packed, trial-by-fire adventure into the unknown.

