MGM WORLDWIDE TELEVISION DISTRIBUTION AND REDSEVEN ENTERTAINMENT FORM JOINT VENTURE TO CO-PRODUCE AND DISTRIBUTE FORMATS IN GERMANY

LOS ANGELES and MUNICH (October 11, 2017) – Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) Worldwide Television Distribution and production company, RedSeven Entertainment (part of Red Arrow Entertainment Group), announced the formation of a multi-year, joint venture to co-produce and distribute local versions of MGM’s unscripted formats in Germany. Together, MGM and RedSeven Entertainment will take formats to German broadcasters including Steve Harvey’s FUNDERDOME, the seed-funding competition series; American Gladiators, the ultimate David and Goliath battle where men and women are pitted against trained gladiators; Minor Renovations, where junior designers compete to renovate home spaces in need of a makeover; and Signed which features aspiring musicians who compete for the opportunity to be signed to a major record label.

“With MGM’s proven track record of inventive formats and RedSeven’s versatile production expertise, this venture gives MGM the ability to offer German broadcasters a turn-key format and production package, allowing them to bring quality programming to viewers,” said Chris Ottinger, President Worldwide Television Distribution and Acquisitions, MGM.

Jobst Benthues, Managing Director of RedSeven Entertainment, added: “Our joint venture with MGM will secure us with additional attractive content for many years to come, allowing us to continue to expand our production output in Germany. I can’t wait to get our partnership started and I am delighted that we will bring together the MGM format brands to Germany.”

RedSeven Entertainment is one of the most successful entertainment production companies in Germany. The company is responsible for producing hit shows including Germany’s Next Topmodel - by Heidi Klum (ProSieben), Married at First Sight (SAT.1), The Biggest Loser (SAT.1) and The Taste (SAT.1). RedSeven benefits from the international creative network of Red Arrow Entertainment Group, producing Red Arrow formats including dating shows Kiss Bang Love (ProSieben) and Hochzeit auf den ersten Blick/Married at First Sight (SAT.1), Eine Liga für sich - Buschis Sechserkette/A League of Their Own (Sky 1), and U.S. cooking show The Taste (SAT.1). In addition, RedSeven develops its own popular programs including Mein Mann kann/My Man Can (SAT.1), Superkids/Superpets (SAT.1) and Galileo Big Pictures (ProSieben).



