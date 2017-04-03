MGM Television's Paternity Court Starts Production on Season 5

LAUREN LAKE’S PATERNITY COURT

BACK IN SESSION IN ATLANTA FOR SEASON FIVE

The Two-Time Emmy-Nominated Courtroom Series Has Delivered Ratings Growth Each Season on the Air

LOS ANGELES - April 3, 2017 - Orion Television, a subsidiary of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Inc., announced today that production will begin on the fifth season of Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court in Atlanta, Ga., on April 4. The two-time Emmy-nominated courtroom series is syndicated in 90% of the country, and features sharp-witted, no-nonsense presiding judge Lauren Lake as she delivers DNA results, and helps litigants navigate through the next phase of their lives.

“We will continue to unite families and provide much needed answers and closure for everyone involved in these emotional cases in our fifth season,” said presiding judge and host, Lauren Lake. "The power of a child to bring people together is extraordinary, and I look forward to providing a safe haven for families to come to terms with the new changes using the counseling and other follow-up resources we provide after each session.”



“We’re seeing ratings rise every year, which reflects our commitment to delivering dramatic cases that reveal the challenges facing so many families today,” said David Armour, creator and executive producer, Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court. “Atlanta has welcomed the talented team behind the show with open arms, and as we head into our fifth season we look forward to contributing to the community throughout production."





Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court viewership continues to grow with the February 2017 sweep reflecting a 13% increase over year-ago time periods among Households and a 16% increase among Women 18-49. Women 25-54 grew 3%.

Recent numbers show Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court increased viewership in key metered markets, and in some instances doubled its lead-in share.



New York:

Grew from its year-ago ratings period among households, women and adults 25-54 by as much as +108%

Up +95% from its year-ago time period ratings among households and women 25-54



Los Angeles:

Increased by as much as +23% from the prior year ratings period among households and women 25-54



Chicago:

Grew +93% from its year-ago ratings among households, while doubling its lead-in share



Highest rated series with households in its time period for the past five February sweeps



Atlanta:



Grew from its year-ago time period rating with households by +3%

Among households, Paternity Court ranks No. 2 in its time period, outperforming Justice Mablean, Jerry Springer, Days of our Lives, and TMZ Live!



San Francisco:



Up as much as +630% from its year-ago ratings period among households, women 18-49 and women 25-54

During the second run, grew as much as +611% from its year-ago rating among households, women and adults 25-54



Tampa:



Increased as much as +625% from its year-ago ratings period with households and all key 25-54 demographics

Among women 25-54, Paternity Court ranks No. 2 in its time period, beating Jerry Springer, Let’s Make a Deal, Celebrity Name Game and local news



Charlotte:

Increased from its year-ago time period rating among households, key women and adults by as much as 467%

Grew as much as +750% during the second run, from its year-ago rating among households and key daytime demographics

Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court is an Emmy-nominated, nationally syndicated 30-minute court show presided over by the sharp-witted Lake, who helps real people with real stories resolve paternity disputes by rendering incisive judgments using DNA evidence.

The show offers litigants the chance to resolve their differences, and make it through the emotionally charged moment of discovery, while offering heartfelt advice and counseling to help them integrate the outcome into their lives. The show is produced by 79th & York Entertainment and distributed by Orion TV Productions (Orion Television). David Armour is the creator and serves as executive producer.

For more information, please visit the official Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court Facebook page atwww.Facebook.com/PaternityCourt, and follow the show on Twitter, @PaternityCourt, using the hashtag #PaternityCourt, as well as on Instagram, @PaternityCourtTV.

About Orion TV Productions

Orion TV Productions, Inc., a subsidiary of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Inc., produces content for television distribution.

MGM Television is a leading producer and global distributor of premium content for television and digital platforms, with distribution rights to original productions and a robust catalog of television episodes and feature film titles including such premiere entertainment franchises as James Bond, Rocky, Stargate and “The Hobbit” trilogy. Current scripted and unscripted multi-platform projects include “Fargo” (FX); “Vikings” (HISTORY); “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu);” Get Shorty” (EPIX); "The Voice" (NBC); "Survivor" (CBS); “Shark Tank” (ABC); “Beyond the Tank" (ABC); "The New Celebrity Apprentice" (NBC); “Teen Wolf” (MTV); “500 Questions” (ABC); "The People's Choice Awards” (CBS); Steve Harvey’s Funderdome” (ABC); “Beat Shazam” (FOX); “Lucha Underground” (The El Rey Network). Through its finance and distribution entity, Orion TV Productions, the syndicated courtroom series “Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” is currently airing its fourth season. MGM’s television programming regularly airs in more than 70 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.mgm.com.

