MFM’s to Host Media-Specific Tax Summit in New Orleans this December

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) will host its Media Tax Summit on Thursday, December 12. The daylong event will be held at the offices of Jones Walker, LLP in New Orleans. It is scheduled from 8:15 am to 5:00 pm, with a cocktail reception immediately following.

Co-Chairing the Summit will be Paul Nesterovsky, Vice President, Tax, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. and Sean Hetzler, Senior Director, Tax, TEGNA Inc. The forum will cover various aspects of taxation issues associated with media companies, including domestic tax reform and state conformity to those rules; a media-specific look at mergers and acquisitions and the associated transaction costs; international tax issues unique to media companies; state income tax apportionment; and a review of various accounting methods commonly used in the media business.

“Our MFM Media Tax Summit has been specifically formulated with our members’ needs in mind,” said Mary M. Collins, president, and CEO of MFM and its BCCA subsidiary, the media industry’s credit association. “All our speakers are versed in the unique tax issues facing media companies and will provide insights and takeaways that will be applicable in 2020 and beyond. We are particularly pleased to have Paul and Sean lending their unique expertise to this event.”

The cost for the Summit is $495 for members and $745 for non-members, which includes a one-year trial membership. These rates are good through November 15. Accommodations for the Summit may be booked online at the Renaissance New Orleans Pere Marquette (French Quarter Area Hotel), 817 Common Street.

Eligible participants may receive up to seven Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credits. More information and an online registration form may be found on MFM’swebsite.

About Our Co-Chairs

Paul Nesterovsky has served as Vice President, Tax of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. since August 2011. Prior to that, and from 2006, he served as Sinclair’s Tax Director. From 2003 to 2005, he served as Corporate Tax Manager of Sinclair and prior to that, he held various roles in the tax department. Prior to joining Sinclair in 1999, Mr. Nesterovsky worked in the tax departments of Ernst & Young and Wolpoff & Company and the accounting department of Genesis Health Ventures, Inc. Mr. Nesterovsky received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Accounting from Towson University and his Master of Science degrees in Taxation and Finance from the University of Baltimore. Mr. Nesterovsky is a Certified Public Accountant and is a member of the Tax Executives Institute.

Sean Hetzler leads TEGNA’s corporate tax function and is responsible for all aspects of tax planning, compliance, provision, and controversy. Sean has been with TEGNA for four years and previously served as TEGNA’s Director, Tax Planning. Prior to working at TEGNA Sean was a director in the mergers and acquisitions tax group at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. Sean’s practice was focused on inbound acquisition structuring, tax due diligence, and internal corporate restructuring. Sean graduated from the University of Maryland with a B.S. in Accounting (cum laude) and the University of Virginia with an M.S. in Taxation. Sean is a licensed CPA in Virginia.



About MFM and BCCA

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: https://www.mediafinance.org and via its updates on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers and agencies, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses that offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at https://www.bccacredit.com as well as its updates on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.