MFM’s September Lunch and Learn to Highlight “Dealing with Advertisers in Trouble ”

Media Financial Management Association’s (MFM’s) September Distance Learning Webinar “Dealing with Advertisers in Trouble” will be held Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. ET. Richard Hausmann, Senior Manager, Credit and Collections, Tribune Publishing, and Helen Sara Ward, Director, Cohen & Grigsby, P. C., will review potential 2019 retailer risks and actions to mitigate risk while continuing the revenue stream. They will also discuss remedies in the event of default or bankruptcy.

For media companies, retailers provide significant revenue, but with opportunity comes potential risk that must be identified and managed. The two have extensive experience in leading teams charged with credit, collections, and creditor rights.

“Taking steps to mitigate losses when advertising clients become a challenge is part of our members’ daily businesses,” said Mary M. Collins, president and CEO of MFM and BCCA, the media industry’s credit association. “The combined expertise of these two presenters will provide our seminar participants additional insights for preventing problems on the front end and dealing with defaults on the back end.”

About the Presenters:

Richard Hausmann, Senior Manager, Credit and Collections, Tribune Publishing

Richard Hausmann joined Tribune Publishing in 2014 as Senior Manager of Credit and Collections. During the course of his 35-year career he has managed the credit, collection, and cash application functions for companies in publishing, hazardous disposal, construction industries, and internet industry service providers. Hausmann has a reputation for successfully restoring companies’ distressed AR portfolios by implementing solid policies and procedures, building and monitoring metrics, and collaborating with sales and operational personnel to maximize revenue potential while minimizing risk.

Helen Sara Ward, Director, Cohen & Grigsby, P. C.

Helen Ward is a member of Cohen & Grigsby, P.C.’s Bankruptcy and Creditors’ Rights, Litigation and Corporate & Tax Groups. She has a diverse practice, allowing her to effectively represent and guide business clients through a wide range of commercial matters, including bankruptcy, litigation, consumer protection and regulatory compliance, and the enforcement of creditors’ rights.

About the Distance Learning Event

Eligible registered participants in the Distance Learning Seminar will also receive up to one CPE credit toward their certified public accounting (CPA) license. MFM is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA)as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors.

The event is free to MFM Corporate Members, $50 for MFM Individual Members, and $75 for Non-Members. The deadline to register either online or via a printed registration form is Monday, September 23, by 5:00 p.m. CT. Registrations received after that time will be charged an additional $20 late fee.

More information and an online registration form may be found on MFM’swebsite.

About MFM and BCCA

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its website, https://www.mediafinance.org and via its updates on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers and agencies, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses which offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at https://www.bccacredit.com as well as its updates on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.