MFM’s November Lunch and Learn to Highlight “Legalities of Controversial Advertising”

Media Financial Management Association’s (MFM) November Distance Learning webinar, “The Legalities of Controversial Advertising,” will be held Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. ET. Fletcher, Heald & Hildreth’s Dan Kirkpatrick and Seth Williams will discuss issues related to controversial advertising in broadcast media.

Kirkpatrick and Williams will discuss many aspects of federal and state regulations pertaining to advertising on potentially problematic subjects, including marijuana, tobacco (e-cigarettes), alcohol, and gambling. They will also address potential legal consequences for stations airing commercials for these subjects, and things to consider to minimize potential legal actions.

“Media companies walk a fine line when it comes to advertising associated with certain categories,” said Mary M. Collins, president and CEO of MFM and its BCCA subsidiary, the media industry’s credit association. “They must balance both the public’s concerns and the desires of their clients; this webinar will offer participants direction on ways to mitigate their risk.”

The cost for the webinar is $50 for MFM individual members, $75 for non-members; it is free for corporate members. Eligible participants may receive one Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credit. More information and an online registration form may be found on MFM’swebsite.

The deadline to register is Friday, November 15, 2019, registrations received after 5 p.m. CT on the 15 may be charged a $20 late fee.

About the Presenters:

Dan Kirkpatrick joined Fletcher, Heald, and Hildreth in 2009 after practicing communications law at a large law firm in Washington, D.C. He represents clients on a broad range of regulatory and transactional matters, with a focus on television and radio stations and other content producers.

Kirkpatrick has significant experience counseling television stations regarding cable and satellite carriage issues, including the negotiation of retransmission consent and other carriage agreements, the enforcement of mandatory carriage, network non-duplication and syndicated exclusivity rights, and prosecution of market modification proceedings. He has expertise in negotiating program acquisition and distribution agreements for broadcast and non-broadcast clients, including network affiliation agreements and distribution agreements on traditional MVPD platforms, as well as OTT services.

Seth Williams joined Fletcher, Heald & Hildreth in November 2018. In addition to his work with broadcast clients, Williams has advised clients on a wide range of issues, including federal, state, and international telecommunications licensing requirements; mergers, acquisitions, and transfers of control; state telecommunications taxes; federal and state regulatory fees; CALEA compliance; and FCC enforcement proceedings.

Williams is also an experienced TCPA lawyer, representing calling platforms, ringless voicemail services, and other cutting-edge communications providers. He helps clients evaluate their TCPA risk and implement best practices to mitigate that risk, and he defends clients involved in TCPA litigation

About MFM and BCCA

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premier resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: https://www.mediafinance.org and via its updates on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers and agencies, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses that offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at https://www.bccacredit.com as well as its updates on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.