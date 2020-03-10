MFM’s New York Localism Event to look at “Political Advertising – What Campaigns Want”

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) will host their first New York City Localism event of the year where Paul Winn, Partner, Smart Media/Advertising Analytics, will offer insights into Political Advertising – What Campaigns Want. The session will be held on Thursday, March 19 beginning at 8:30 am, at the Hearst Tower in New York City. The event begins with breakfast and concludes at 10:30 am.

The session will offer an overview of 2020 political spending, enumerate the top elections, states and markets; provide insights into spending by media type; offer trends and prediction; and finally offer updates on political spending to date.

“The political season is a roller coaster as exhibited by the Super Tuesday results,” said Mary M. Collins, president and CEO of MFM and its BCCA subsidiary, the media industry’s credit association. “Races can change on the spur of the moment driving changes in advertising schedules. Paul will educate our members on what to expect now as you work with campaigns at every level.”

About Paul Winn

Paul Winn is a media strategist who has worked on hundreds of political campaigns in 49 states. In 2018, he oversaw $200 million in media spending for candidates and issue groups across the U.S. and had the privilege of working with some of the largest PACs and party committees. Winn has led development of software programs widely used across the advertising industry. These products used by both advertising agencies and media sales teams have been recognized as industry leaders, including being named Best New Technology by AAPC.

The session is for MFM individual members and those joining the organization. CPA’s will receive one (1) Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credit. More information and an online registration form may be found on MFM’s website - https://www.mediafinance.org/localism-events

About MFM and BCCA

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its website, https://www.mediafinance.org, and via its updates on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers and agencies, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses which offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at https://www.bccacredit.com as well as through its updates on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.