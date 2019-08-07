MFM’s Media Outlook 2020 shares 'What’s on the Horizon' for Media Finance Professionals

Join the Media Financial Management Association (MFM) and its BCCA subsidiary, the media industry’s credit association, for Media Outlook 2020. There you'll learn about the issues that will define the media industry in the coming year. The seminar will be held on Thursday, September 12, at the offices of Lowenstein Sandler LLP, 1251 Avenue of the Americas, Floor 17, in New York. The event goes from 8:00 a.m. - 12:20 p.m. and includes both a light breakfast and a mid-morning break.

Co-chairing this year’s Media Outlook 2020 are Antonella Ricciardi, SVP Group Controller, Entertainment & Lifestyle Networks and Telemundo Network, NBCUniversal and George Berbari, Director, International Revenue, Planning & Analysis, A+E Networks. Topics on the agenda for this year include: (1) a look at the media ecosystem; (2) impact on news of the 2020 Presidential election; (3) streaming wars; and (4) cybersecurity.

“Media Outlook 2020 offers participants a chance to connect to key financial leaders in the media and entertainment industry, and those covering the field,” said Mary Collins, president & CEO of MFM and BCCA, the media industry’s credit association. “Our co-chairs, Antonella and George, are presiding over a seminar that provides our members real-time, actionable information they can use upon returning to their businesses.”

About Media Outlook 2020

The registration fee for the event is $99 for individual members of MFM, and $79 for MFM corporate members. Non-members pay a $250 registration fee that includes a one-year trial membership (a savings of up $304). These rates will increase by $25 for registrations received after September 5. MFM is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. Media Outlook 2020 attendees will be eligible to earn up to four (4) CPE credits. A registration form and additional information concerning the event may be online at www.mediafinance.org/media-outlook.

About MFM and BCCA

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premier resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: https://www.mediafinance.org and via its updates on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers and agencies, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses which offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at https://www.bccacredit.com as well as its updates on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.