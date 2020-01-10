MFM’s January Lunch and Learn to address “Automating the Ad Sales Process”

Media Financial Management Association’s (MFM) January Lunch & Learn, Automating the Ad Sales Process, will be held on Tuesday, January 21. Presenters for the session will be Brenda Hetrick, Chief Revenue Officer, and Adam Gotlieb, Chief Technology Officer, Matrix Solutions. The session will be held at 1:00 pm ET.

The educational webinar will cover moving to automated/tech-enabled negotiations in media ad sales. Attendees of this webinar will learn how companies can adopt and utilize an open API infrastructure and centralized systems in order to gain a single, holistic view of all relevant data in order to optimize operational efficiencies and discover new revenue opportunities. Hetrick and Gotlieb will give examples of how this is a successful process and how media companies incorporating this methodology can increase efficiencies in the media ad sales process.

“Advertising sales is the lifeblood of the media industry,” said Mary M. Collins, president and CEO of MFM and its BCCA subsidiary, the media industry’s credit association. “Bringing new processes to our members that allow them to work more efficiently, reduce errors in billing and collections, and focus on profitability is the kind of information our members expect, and Brenda and Adam will offer that in our first webinar of the new year.”

The cost for the webinar is $50 for MFM individual members and $75 for non-members. It is free for MFM corporate members. Eligible participants will receive one Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credit. More information and an online registration form may be found on MFM’swebsite.

The deadline to register is Friday, January 17, 2019. Registrations received after 5 p.m. CT on the 17 will be charged a $20 late fee. You may also call 847-716-7000 with questions.

About MFM and BCCA

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its website, https://www.mediafinance.org, and via its updates on LinkedIn, FacebookInstagram and Twitter. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers and agencies, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses which offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at https://www.bccacredit.com as well as its updates on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.