Covington & Burling’s Bobeck and Waldren to Discuss Sports Gambling Law and the Media Industry During Online Event From MFM

An upcoming webinar from MFM, the Media Financial Management Association, will discuss legal considerations for media organizations planning to take advantage of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision legalizing sports gambling.

Presented by Ann Bobeck, Special Counsel, for Covington & Burling LLP, and Gerry Waldron, a Partner at the firm, the online event will be held on Tuesday November 13, from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m.

“2018 has been a landmark year for sports gambling and gambling advertising. In May, the Supreme Court struck down The Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA), siding with the then-governor of the state of New Jersey that the 1992 law that prohibited most sports betting was unconstitutional,” said Mary M. Collins, President & CEO of MFM and BCCA, the media industry’s credit association.

Added Collins, “Since then a handful of States, most notably New Jersey and West Virginia, have authorized sports betting within their borders; today companies in those States are handling significant sports betting activity. Other States are likely to consider legislation next year that would expand the list of States where sports betting is legal. Meanwhile media companies have been updating their policies to keep apace of this evolving landscape and related opportunities, which some estimate could represent as much as $7 billion in advertising revenue.”

About the Presenters:

Ann Bobeck is special counsel in the firm’s Communications and Media Practice Group. She previously served as Vice President and Deputy General Counsel at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB). Bobeck advises media clients on a wide range of regulatory and transactional matters, including acquisitions, advertising, accessibility, children’s television programming, contests and promotions, emergency alerting, localism, ownership and control, indecency, political broadcasting, sponsorship identification and tower siting. Currently she is active guiding television broadcast stations through the post-Incentive Auction “repack” and the ATSC 3.0 “next-gen” transition.

Gerry Waldron represents communications, media, and technology clients before the Federal Communications Commission and Congress, and in commercial transactions. Mr. Waldron served as chair of the firm’s Communications and Media Practice Group from 1998 to 2008. Prior to joining Covington, Waldron served as the senior counsel on the House Subcommittee on Telecommunications. During his work for Congress, he was deeply involved in the drafting of the 1993 Spectrum Auction legislation, the 1992 Cable Act, the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA), the Communications Assistance for Law Enforcement Act (CALEA), and key provisions that became part of the 1996 Telecommunications Act.

About the Educational Webinar:

Eligible registered participants in the Distance Learning Seminar may receive up to one CPE credit toward their certified public accounting (CPA) license. MFM is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors.

The registration fee for the event is $50 for individual members of MFM and $75 for non-members. There is no charge for Corporate Member group employees. More information and an online registration form may be found on MFM’s website.

