Paul Rahmlow, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Secretary/Treasurer of Midwest Communications, and Joe Waring, CFO of Evening Post Industries, to Co-Chair 2019 MFM CFO Summit

Paul Rahmlow, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Secretary/Treasurer of Midwest Communications, and Joe Waring, CFO of Evening Post Industries, will Co-Chair the Media Financial Management Association’s (MFM’s) 2019 CFO Summit. John Drain, CFO of Hearst Television Inc., is serving as CFO Summit Advisor for the event, which is scheduled for March 7-8, 2019 at the Pelican Grand Beach Resort in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

MFM’s annual CFO Summit is the only forum established specifically to meet the needs of the media industry’s top financial leaders. The 2019 event will feature the latest intelligence and facilitated discussions covering industry-wide interests including sports gambling revenue opportunities, security and cybersecurity, the workforce of the future, and new frontiers for big data. Updates covering both economic issues that can affect consumer and advertiser spending and the industry financial markets will also be included.

“MFM’s annual CFO Summit is the only place where CFOs and media executives who deal directly with financial management processes can have frank discussions about the strategic issues facing their organizations,” said Mary M. Collins, President and CEO of MFM and its BCCA subsidiary, which serves as the media industry’s credit association. “With the guidance and leadership of MFM members Paul Rahmlow, Joe Waring, and John Drain, the 2019 event is sure to provide attendees from any and all aspects of traditional and digital media with valuable insights to inform their outlook and planning.”

Paul Rahmlow servers as CFO and Secretary/Treasurer of Midwest Communications, which owns seventy-five (75), radio stations. He joined the company in 1999 and has been integrally involved in its expansion into additional radio markets over the past 19 years. Beforehand, Rahmlow held senior accounting positions at River Valley Bank and the Wipfli CPA accounting and consulting firm. A graduate of The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, where he earned a Bachelor of Business Arts degree in accounting, Rahmlow began his career with entry level positions at the E&Y accounting firm and the tax department of TDS Telecommunications.

Joe Waring is CFO of Evening Post Industries (EPI), which owns a wide range of newspaper, television, healthcare, real estate and forestry investments, including The Post and Courier newspaper in Charleston, SC. The company recently entered into an agreement to sell 15 of its TV stations to The E.W. Scripps Company. Waring joined Evening Post Industries in 2013, was promoted to Corporate Director of Human Resources in 2016 and was named Chief Financial Officer in January 2018. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from UNC-Chapel Hill as well as JD and MBA Degrees from the University of South Carolina. He has also earned the Masters in Wealth Management designation from the Chartered Institute of Securities and Investment. Prior to joining EPI, he worked for various departments of the HSBC Group.

John Drain, who will serve as CFO Summit Advisor, is CFO of Hearst Television, Inc., which owns and operates 33 television stations in 26 TV markets. Prior to his CFO appointment in 2016, Drain spent six years as the division’s senior vice president of finance. A former member of MFM’s Board of Directors, Drain previously served as the senior vice president of finance and administration for Comcast Spotlight, where he led all finance, human resources and legal operations and served as a key contributor to Spotlight’s expansion of market interconnects, strategic acquisitions, and joint venture investments. Before joining Comcast Spotlight in 2002, Drain served in senior executive financial positions with USA.Net, Sporting News Radio Network, New World Television, and Hughes Broadcasting Partners. Drain, who began his career as a CPA at Coopers & Lybrand, holds a Bachelor of Accounting degree from Nazareth College of Rochester and an MBA from Pace University.

CFO Summit attendees will be eligible to earn up to 10 Continuing Professional Education (CPE) Credits over the two-day event. MFM is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors.

Additional information about the CFO Summit and an online registration form may be found on MFM’s website, at http://www.mediafinance.org/cfo-summit.

About MFM and BCCA:

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: http://www.mediafinance.org and via its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers and agencies, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses which offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at http://www.bccacredit.com as well as its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter.

###