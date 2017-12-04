MFM Webinar to Discuss Recent Court Decisions Affecting Credit Card Fee Surcharges

Several recent court rulings, related settlement agreements and the U.S. Supreme Court decision have up-ended the bans restricting media companies and other businesses from passing along to customers the surcharges paid to credit card companies. However, these rulings are not universally applicable. MFM, the Media Financial Management Association, and its BCCA subsidiary, the media industry’s credit association, is offering a Distance Learning Webinar to help media organizations navigate these court rulings as well as credit card rules, and understand their potential to reduce the costs associated with accepting credit card payments.

Scheduled for Thursday, December 14, from 2-3:15 p.m. (ET), the online session will be presented by experts Wanda Borges, the principal member of the Borges & Associates law firm, and Matt Fluegge, executiveconsultant,Vantiv.

“Accepting credit card payments from local advertisers and customers purchasing premium products is becoming commonplace in the media industry, especially in a world where automated purchasing systems are becoming the preferred form of payment. However, the processing fees charged by a credit card company can cut into a business’s operating margins,” said Mary M. Collins, president and CEO of MFM and BCCA.

Added Collins, “With the help of Matt Fluegge and Wanda Borges, whose industry work also includes helping media companies recover funds from debtors that have filed for bankruptcy protection, our December seminar attendees will learn about the recent legal actions that permit companies to add these fees to the total charges paid by customers using credit cards in certain situations.”

About the presenters

Wanda Borges, Esq. is the principal member of Borges & Associates, LLC, a law firm based in Syosset, New York. For more than thirty years, Ms. Borges has concentrated her practice on commercial litigation and creditors’ rights in bankruptcy matters, representing corporate clients and creditors’ committees throughout the United States in Chapter 11 proceedings, out of court settlements, commercial transactions and preference litigation. A past MFM board member and nationally recognized lecturer and author on various legal topics, she is a member and Past President of the Commercial Law League of America and a current member of the Board of Directors of the International Association of Commercial Collectors.

Matt Fluegge is a certified payments professional and executive consultant with Vantiv. Vantiv is the nation’s largest acquirer, processing more purchase transactions than any other processor. Fluegge has been with Vantiv for 15 years and specializes in credit card acceptance and payment processing in the Business-to-Business industries. He has a Business Administration degree in Finance and manages Vantiv’s 19-year partnership with the NACM and UTA. Through the NACM Program, Fluegge works one-on-one with members to provide payment processing services that simplify payments and improve efficiency, security, and income.

Eligible registered participants in the Distance Learning Seminar will also receive up to one CPE credit toward their certified public accounting (CPA) license. MFM is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors.

The registration fee for the event is $50 for individual members of MFM or BCCA and $75 for non-members. There is no charge for Corporate Member group employees. The deadline to register at these rates is 5:00 p.m. CT on Tuesday,December 12. Registrations received after that time will be charged an additional $20 late fee.

More information and an online registration form may be found on MFM’s website.

About MFM and BCCA:

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: http://www.mediafinance.org and via its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers and agencies, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses which offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at http://www.bccacredit.com as well as its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter.