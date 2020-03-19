MFM to Host March Virtual Lunch and Learn covering “21st Century Employment Law Challenges”

March 19, 2020 – Media Financial Management Association’s (MFM’s) March Lunch & Learn, 21st Century Employment Law Challenges will be held on Tuesday, March 24. Presenting the online session will be Russell Jones, shareholder, Littler Mendelson. The hourlong webinar will begin at 1:00 pm ET.

The educational webinar explores what unique employment law challenges employers face in 2020. Among other considerations, employers must be mindful of social media, employment contracts, and factors specific to a multi-generational workforce.

“Media companies face a barrage of employee-related issues, many like those surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, are ones we’ve never had to consider before,” said Mary M. Collins, president and CEO of MFM and its BCCA subsidiary, the media industry’s credit association. “Russell’s webinar will help our members prepare for business as usual as well as for the unexpected.”

Russell Jones regularly counsels and trains employers on all aspects of the employment relationship, including avoiding discrimination and harassment claims, union avoidance, complying with disability and medical leave requirements, wage and hour, employment termination, reductions in force, workplace violence, noncompetition agreements, severance and release agreements, and personnel policy design and implementation.

He also has significant experience in assisting employers to comply with federal and state laws pertaining to background checks of applicants and employees, privacy issues, social media, identity theft, and workplace investigations. In addition, he regularly represents employers before state and federal courts and agencies in suits alleging discrimination, harassment, retaliation, wrongful discharge, emotional distress and other employment-related claims brought by employees or applicants for employment. Russell has substantial experience in mediation of employment claims, litigating unfair labor practice charges before the National Labor Relations Board, and in arbitrations under collective bargaining agreements.

The deadline to register is March 20. Registrations received after 5 p.m. CT on that day will be charged a $20 late fee.

