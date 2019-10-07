MFM teams with the Digital Entertainment Group (DEG) for Entertainment Finance Summit in Los Angeles

The Media Financial Management Association (MFM) and the Digital Entertainment Group, will collaborate, for the second time this year, to present an Entertainment Finance Summit in Los Angeles at the Skirball Cultural Center on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. The event begins at 9:00 a.m.

The daylong summit includes morning sessions programmed by MFM specifically for forward-looking finance professionals working in film, television, OTT, mobile, digital, games and other content companies. The afternoon will include DEG’s Fall General Membership Meeting programming and a cocktail reception, hosted by Intel. MFM members and registered attendees are invited to attend the full-day program and reception.

Christina Bangah, PWC, Seattle, will open the summit with a look at current media trends. Following that Paul LeFort, SVP/Sales Director, Nielsen Local Media Client Service, and Jasmin Miller, Director, National Client Solutions Nielsen in Los Angeles, will discuss The Changing Look of Video Consumption.

Brian Marler, Director, Houlihan Lokey; Bobby Hacker, Robert A. Hacker, Attorney at Law + Sports Media Consulting; and Marc Kolin, Head of Finance and Strategy, Activision Blizzard eSports,will examine the eSports ecosystem including revenue monetization as well as risks, opportunities and longevity of video games.

Roy A. Salter of FTI Consulting, Inc. will explore the recent-historic and ongoing transformation of the media and entertainment landscape in his presentation Entertainment and Media Company near-to-Mid-Term Competitive-Market-Positioning in an Evolving Landscape.

The afternoon features DEG’s Fall Membership Meeting with a discussion of the Future of Retail.

“MFM is excited to continue our partnership with the Digital Entertainment Group,” said Mary M. Collins, president and CEO of MFM and its BCCA subsidiary, which serves as the media industry’s credit association. “The evolving areas of OTT, esports, digital and gaming are important to our members; this summit offers in-depth programming that will bring them up-to-date.”

“We are very excited to continue our collaboration with MFM and to go even further in depth on the state of these constantly evolving technologies,” said Amy Jo Smith, president & CEO of DEG.

Registration is free to MFM and DEG members; $250 for non-members and includes a one-year trial membership to MFM. For additional information and questions, please email Charlie.Warner@mediafinance.org or Brendan.Doyle@mediafinance.org.

About MFM and BCCA

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: https://www.mediafinance.org and via its updates on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers and agencies, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses which offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at https://www.bccacredit.com as well as its updates on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

About DEG

The Digital Entertainment Group (DEG) is an industry association that advocates and promotes entertainment platforms, products and distribution channels, on behalf of motion picture, music, consumer electronics and technologies companies.