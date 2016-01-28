MFM’s 2016 CFO Summit to Feature Presentation on Personal Branding from Lee Hecht Harrison’s Dale Klamfoth

Dale Klamfoth, Senior Vice President of Lee Hecht Harrison’s Southern States territory will discuss “Personal Branding: Who Do You Say You Are and Getting Others to Agree?” at the 2016 CFO Summit for MFM, the Media Financial Management Association. MFM’s 2016 CFO Summit will be held February 25-26, at the W Fort Lauderdale Hotel.

The premier finance event for the media industry, the MFM CFO Summit provides senior financial executives in media companies with the insights and tools they need to address the leadership, economic, technology, and regulatory challenges affecting the financial performance and future success of their companies. Klamfoth’s session will address the importance of developing and maintaining a personal brand, including defining career goals and creating an executive presence.

“The role of the CFO has changed dramatically. No longer relegated to number crunching, CFOs now play an integral role in strategic planning,” said Mary M. Collins, President and CEO of MFM and its BCCA subsidiary, the media industry’s credit association. “Moving into the CEO role is a reasonable career path for a CFO. We are delighted to feature a CFO Summit presentation on personal branding from Lee Hecht Harrison’s Dale Klamfoth to help attendees identify ways to position themselves to transition into that role.”

Dale Klamfothis Senior Vice President of Lee Hecht Harrison’s (LHH) Southern States territory, where he leads a team responsible for LHH client relationships in Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama and Florida. In addition, he serves as Practice Leader for LHH’s International Center for Executive Options (ICEO) in the Southeastern Region. Klamfoth has had a combined 20-year career with LHH and legacy firm Drake Beam Morin, including multiple local, regional and international leadership roles. His talent development experiences also include serving as Senior Partner, Leadership and Talent Consulting, Managing Director Southeast for Korn Ferry International; as Vice President & General Manager for Communispond, a provider of Communication Training, Coaching and Consulting services for Fortune 1000 executives worldwide; and as Senior Vice President at WJM Associates, a well-known Organizational Effectiveness and Executive Coaching Consultancy.

Klamfoth began his career on the audit staff Coopers & Lybrand (now PricewaterhouseCoopers) where his client base consisted of manufacturing, consumer products and financial services. He later transitioned to a consulting role with Peat, Marwick, Mitchell & Co. (now KPMG) in their retained Executive Search Practice, where he specialized in placing CFOs and other key financial positions. He holds an undergraduate degree in Accounting from Capital University in Columbus, Ohio.

MFM is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education (CPE); CFO Summit attendees will be eligible earn up to 11.5 CPE credits. Additional presenter information about the CFO Summit and an online registration form may be found on MFM’s Web site, at http://www.mediafinance.org/index.aspx?PageID=489.

