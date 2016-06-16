MFM Opens Nominations for “People to Watch” in 2017 Program Recognizes Industry Leaders in Financial Management

The Media Financial Management Association, and its BCCA subsidiary, the media industry’s credit association, have opened nominations for the organization’s “People to Watch” in 2017 program, which recognizes financial managers in the media industry who are helping to grow their companies or the business as a whole.

The 2017 honorees and their stories will be featured in the January-February 2017 issue of MFM’s The Financial Manager (“TFM”) magazine. The official publication of the MFM, TFM is widely regarded as the leading business management resource for the industry.

MFM welcomes all nominations for “People to Watch.” Neither nominators nor those they recommend need to be members of MFM or BCCA. To ensure the most comprehensive list of industry financial professionals focused on change, the Association will also accept more than one nomination from a nominator. Nominees should:

Be a member of the media financial community;

Have a goal or responsibility that is likely to lead to significant growth, either at the company where they work or within the media business in general.

The deadline for “People to Watch” nominations is July 15, 2016. A nomination form may be found on MFM’s Website.

“Next year may seem a long way off, but we already know many of the trends that will be shaping next year’s agenda, including cross-platform audience delivery and a changing landscape for MVPDs and for local TV and radio stations.” said Mary M. Collins, President & CEO of MFM and BCCA. “Honoring these industry leaders not only helps to recognize professionals whose contributions often go uncelebrated, but to also provide a forum for sharing insights with peers who are looking to shape successful futures for their own organizations.”

Honorees will be selected by the TFM editorial board. MFM’s People To Watch in 2016 are Keri Curtis, Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer for Gatehouse Media, Shane Johnson, Vice President and Controller of Turner International, Vance Luke, Vice President and Controller of Gray Television, and Josh Rinehults, Controller of Newspaper Operations at BH Media Group.

About MFM and BCCA:

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: http://www.mediafinance.org. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses which offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at http://www.bccacredit.com.