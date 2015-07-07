MFM Opens Nominations for “People to Watch” in 2016

MFM – The Media Financial Management Association, has opened its call for nominations for the 2016 “People to Watch” special report, which recognizes industry trailblazers whose financial leadership will be instrumental in creating change within the media industry in the coming year.

The 2016 honorees and their stories will be featured in the January-February 2016 issue of TFM, The Financial Manager magazine. The official publication of the MFM, TFM is widely regarded as the leading business management resource for the industry. MFM welcomes all nominations for “People to Watch.”

Neither nominators nor those they recommend need to be members of the Media Financial Management Association (MFM) or its BCCA subsidiary, the media industry’s credit association. In addition, to ensure the most comprehensive list of industry financial professionals focused on change, the Association will accept more than one nomination from a nominator.

Nominees should:

• Be a member of the media financial community, with a focus on: radio, broadcast TV, cable networks, multichannel/telecommunications platforms, newspapers or digital media.

• Have a mission or responsibility that suggests they will be instrumental in creating change within the media and financial industries over the next year. The deadline for “People to Watch” nominations is July 15, 2015. A nomination form may be found on MFM’s Web site: http://www.mediafinance.org.

“MFM’s People To Watch report is intended to recognize financial professionals in the media industry whose behind the scenes contributions to their companies’ and/or the industry’s success often go unrecognized,” said Mary M. Collins, President & CEO of MFM and BCCA. “In addition to providing the colleagues and employers of these financial leaders some well-deserved recognition, the in-depth profiles in TFM magazine can provide useful insights for those looking to shape the future of their own organizations.”

Honorees will be selected by the TFM editorial board and before the beginning of the year. Named MFM’s People To Watch in 2015 were Jasmin Dorismond, VP/Corporate Controller for Lotus Communications; Deborah Donaldson, VP/Controller for Bonten Media Group; and Neal Kirsch, CFO/COO of the Oprah Winfrey Network.

About MFM and BCCA: Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: http://www.mediafinance.org. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services include a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers and EMCAPP - the Electronic Media Credit Application. More information about BCCA and EMCAPP is available at http://www.bccacredit.com and www.emcapp.com.