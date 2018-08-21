David M. Wissert to Discuss #MeToo and Other Employment Law Issues at Media Outlook 2019

David M. Wissert, partner and general counsel with the law firm of Lowenstein Sandler LLP and chair of the firm’s employment practice, will lead a discussion on the impact of the #MeToo movement and other employee law issues at Media Outlook 2019, a seminar offered by Media Financial Management Association (MFM).

The educational seminar, which will address the top challenges and opportunities facing media companies in the coming year, will be held on Wednesday, September 12, from 8 a.m. to noon at Lowenstein Sandler, 1251 Avenue of the Americas, in Midtown Manhattan.

“The #MeToo movement has helped many woman and other victims of sexual harassment to find the courage to come forward to disclose intolerable behavior by company executives and other persons of authority,” said Mary M. Collins, president & CEO of MFM and BCCA, the media industry’s credit association. “With many of these instances involving media companies, David Wissert will provide our Media Outlook 2019 seminar attendees with the information and tools for implementing policies and training programs that can lead to a positive culture in which all employees can contribute and thrive.”

About the presenter:

David M. Wissert works closely with companies and their boards to resolve potentially explosive employment law issues before they escalate. He devotes a substantial part of his practice to advising corporate clients in the life sciences, financial services, and technology industries on all aspects of employment law. Wissert is valued by clients for his counsel on ensuring compliance under federal and state law, as well as for his creative strategies in solving complex employment matters within the framework of their business goals. He is also highly sought after by boards of directors to act as special counsel in conducting internal investigations of C-suite executives in Fortune 200 companies. Wissert received his J.D. from the University of Michigan Law School and a B.A., cum laude, from the University of Pennsylvania.

More information concerning sessions and experts slated to present at Media Outlook 2019 will be announced in the coming weeks. A registration form and additional details may be found online, at MFM’s website.

MFM is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. Media Outlook 2019 attendees will be eligible to earn up to four (4) CPE credits.

The registration fee for the event is $99 for individual members of MFM, and $79 for MFM corporate members. Non-members pay a $250 registration fee that includes a one-year trial membership (a savings of up $304). These rates will increase by $25 for registrations received after September 7. More information concerning the event may be online at www.mediafinance.org/media-outlook.

About MFM and BCCA:

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its website: www.mediafinance.org and via its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses which offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at www.bccacredit.com as well as its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter.