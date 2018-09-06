Nielsen’s Peter Katsingris to Discuss Consumer Content Consumption Trends at Media Outlook 2019

Peter Katsingris, Senior Vice President of Audience Insights at Nielsen, will share results from Nielsen’s recent research into consumer’s media content consumption trends at Media Outlook 2019, a seminar offered by Media Financial Management Association (MFM).

Scheduled for Wednesday, September 12, from 7:30 a.m. to noon, the seminar will be held at the offices of Lowenstein Sandler in Midtown Manhattan (1251 Avenue of the Americas). The educational event will also include a presentation on the economic outlook for 2019, a session addressing #MeToo and other employment law issues, and a discussion of the implications of blockchain technology. More information may be found online at www.mediafinance.org/media-outlook.

“Although consumers are spending more time than ever with media, they have many more choices for when, where, and how they will experience the print, audio, and television content that’s most valuable to them,” said Mary M. Collins, president & CEO of MFM and BCCA, the media industry’s credit association. “With the help of Nielsen’s Peter Katsingris, who specializes in media audience measurement, Media Outlook 2019 attendees will receive insights into the key trends influencing consumer content consumption and how these market developments should be informing their business decisions.”

The focus will be on insights from Nielsen’s recent Total Audience Report.

About the presenter:

Peter Katsingris is Senior Vice President, Audience Insights and supports Nielsen’s television, agency and advertiser clients across the United States. With 25 years of experience working with Nielsen clients, he assures clients get the maximum value and benefit from Nielsen data in order to support their business objectives and helps them understand consumer behavior across screens. His knowledge around cross-screen viewing, digital transitioning, and time-shifting has led him to become a thought leader in the U.S. video landscape and allowed him to share his expertise around the world. Katsingris’ most recent projects include clarifying the interaction of TV and digital video viewing in the ever-changing media environment. Katsingris holds a BA in Statistics/Mathematics from Rutgers University and MBA in Computer Information Systems from Baruch College.

About Media Outlook 2019

The registration fee for the event is $99 for individual members of MFM, and $79 for MFM corporate members. Non-members pay a $250 registration fee that includes a one-year trial membership (a savings of up $304). These rates will increase by $25 for registrations received after September 7. MFM is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. Media Outlook 2019 attendees will be eligible to earn up to four (4) CPE credits. A registration form and additional information concerning the event may be found online at www.mediafinance.org/media-outlook.

About MFM and BCCA:

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its website: www.mediafinance.org and via its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses which offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at www.bccacredit.com as well as its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter.