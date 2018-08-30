Blackstone Group’s Byron Wien to Deliver Opening Keynote Presentation at Media Outlook 2019

Byron Wien, Vice Chairman of Blackstone’s Private Wealth Solutions Group, will deliver the opening keynote presentation concerning economic trends at Media Outlook 2019, a seminar offered by Media Financial Management Association (MFM).

Scheduled for Wednesday, September 12, from 7:30 a.m. to noon, the seminar will be held at the offices of Lowenstein Sandler in Midtown Manhattan (1251 Avenue of the Americas). The educational event will also include a presentation on consumer content consumption trends, a session addressing #MeToo and other employment law issues, and a discussion of the implications of blockchain technology.

“We are very pleased to have Byron Wien delivering the opening keynote for Media Outlook 2019,” said Mary M. Collins, President & CEO of MFM and BCCA, the media industry’s credit association. “Highly regarded for his ability to analyze the impact economic, social, and political trends will have upon financial markets, Byron’s insights will help our seminar attendees understand developments that are most likely to influence their companies’ market capitalizations as well as spending on media advertising and subscriptions.”

About the presenter:

Byron Wien is Vice Chairman of Private Wealth Solutions where he acts as a senior adviser to both the Firm and its clients in analyzing economic, social and political trends to assess the direction of financial markets and thus help guide investment and strategic decisions. Prior to joining Blackstone, Mr. Wien was Chief Investment Strategist for Pequot Capital and before that served for 21 years as Chief (later Senior) U.S. Investment Strategist at Morgan Stanley.

In 1995, Mr. Wien co-authored a book with George Soros on the legendary investor’s life and philosophy, Soros on Soros – Staying Ahead of the Curve. In 1998, Firstcall Research named him the most widely read analyst on Wall Street and in 2000, he was ranked the No. 1 strategist by SmartMoney.com based on his market calls during that year. Mr. Wien was named to the 2004 Smart Money Power 30 list of Wall Street’s most influential investors, thinkers, enforcers, policy makers, players and market movers. He appeared in the “Thinker” category.

In 2006, Mr. Wien was named by New York Magazine as one of the sixteen most influential people in Wall Street. The New York Society of Security Analysts (NYSSA) presented Mr. Wien with a lifetime achievement award in 2008.

Mr. Wien received an AB with honors from Harvard College and an MBA with distinction from Harvard Business School. He is a member of the Investment Committees of Lincoln Center and The Pritzker Foundation. He is a trustee of the New York Historical Society, and Chairman of the Investment Committee of the JPB Foundation.

About Media Outlook 2019

The registration fee for the event is $99 for individual members of MFM, and $79 for MFM corporate members. Non-members pay a $250 registration fee that includes a one-year trial membership (a savings of up $304). These rates will increase by $25 for registrations received after September 7. MFM is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. Media Outlook 2019 attendees will be eligible to earn up to four (4) CPE credits. A registration form and additional information concerning the event may be online at www.mediafinance.org/media-outlook.

About MFM and BCCA:

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its website: www.mediafinance.org. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses which offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at www.bccacredit.com.