MFM joins Radio Advertising Bureau for Management Webinar: Thinking and Budgeting Like an Owner

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is pleased to be collaborating with the Radio Advertising Bureau (RAB) to provide an expert speaker for RAB's webinar entitled "Thinking and Budgeting Like an Owner" on Wednesday, July 24 at 12:00 p.m. CT. member Erika Sylvia, market controller for Emmis, will join RAB’s senior vice president of professional development Jeff Schmidt, to help webinar participants think about the budget process. Among the topics they will cover are understanding the relationship between budgets and strategic priorities.

“A sound, fundamental approach to budgeting is important to ensure that radio groups and other media businesses are planning for the resources they need to achieve their goals,” said Mary M. Collins, president and CEO of MFM and BCCA, the media industry’s credit association.

Added Collins, “We are very grateful to the RAB for providing this opportunity to share with its members the latest insights on ways to improve budget outcomes by involving staff in the process, how to link incentives to the budget, and tips for building a plan that sets the foundation for success.”

For more information about the event and an online registration form, go to the RAB.com.

