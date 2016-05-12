MFM to Feature Young Professionals Track at Media Finance Focus 2016

As part of its role in meeting the professional development needs of young finance professionals in the media industry, MFM - the Media Financial Management Association - is offering a “Pay It Forward” speaker series at Media Finance Focus 2016 featuring presentations by CFOs, CAOs and SVPs from leading industry companies. Media Finance Focus 2016, which will be held in Denver May 23-25, will mark the 56th annual conference for MFM and BCCA, the media industry's credit association.

In addition to the “Pay It Forward” sessions, the industry’s young professionals can join fellow attendees in hearing keynote addresses from a roster of industry leaders that includes:

• FCC Commissioner Mignon Clyburn;

• Jason Taylor, President of GateHouse Media’s Western US Publishing Operations and its GateHouse Live! events division,

• Ed O’Keefe, Vice President of CNNMoney and CNN Politics,

• Broadcast industry leader Preston Padden, principal at Boulder thinking,

• Media industry publisher Paul Maxwell, Founder and CEO of Media-Max Advisors,

• Dr. Craig T. Callahan, Founder, President, and Portfolio Manager of ICON Advisers, and

• Cyber-security expert Jim Prendergast, a partner in the Lewis Brisbois law firm.

A number of social and networking activities specifically designed for the industry’s young professionals are also planned. All told, Media Finance Focus 2016 will feature presentations from more than 150 industry experts, who will provide the latest information on accounting, economic projections, valuations, M&A, taxes, human resources, regulatory, and technological developments affecting the media industry.

“One of the drivers behind offering more than 80 different breakout sessions during our three-day conference is to ensure the CPE (continuing professional education) presentations meet the unique needs of industry newcomers as well as long-time veterans,” said Mary M. Collins, President and CEO of MFM and BCCA. “Thanks to the industry leaders who have agreed to ‘pay it forward’ by sharing some of the wisdom they have acquired over the years, we can also offer a track of additional sessions specifically designed to help our industry’s young professionals acquire essential knowledge for advancing their careers in media finance.”

About Media Finance Focus 2016:

Media Finance Focus 2016 serves as the primary source of professional education for business and credit management executives in the media industry, including its newspaper, television, radio, cable, online, mobile and other digital media enterprises. MFM is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. Registered participants can earn 20 or more CPE credits.

BCCA, the media industry’s credit association, will provide a full track of sessions designed to meet the needs of today’s credit and collections professionals, including the latest trends in credit policies, initiatives for streamlining the financial management of integrated advertising campaigns, and tips for improving the collections process.

In addition, the Association of New Media Internal Auditors (NMIA) is co-locating its 2016 meeting with Media Finance Focus 2016, providing its members an opportunity to participate in sessions offered by both events. Media Finance Focus 2016 is also collaborating with the Media Industry Tax Group to offer a full track of tax-related topics of interest to the media industry’s tax professionals.

Media Finance Focus includes a number of formal and informal networking activities that are designed to foster idea-sharing and an exhibit hall featuring the latest in products and services for addressing the industry’s financial management and credit and collections requirements. Additional information about Media Finance Focus 2016 and an online registration form may be found on the conference Web site: www.mediafinancefocus.org.

About MFM and BCCA:

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: http://www.mediafinance.org. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses which offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at http://www.bccacredit.com.