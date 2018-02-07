MFM Distance Learning Webinar To Discuss Creating A Respectful Workplace

Northfield, IL, February 7, 2018 – MFM, the Media Financial Management Association, is offering a Distance Learning webinar addressing ways organizations can create a respectful workplace, the best means for avoiding the damaging effects of sexual harassment and discrimination.

Scheduled for Tuesday, February 13, from 1-2:00 p.m. (ET), the online session entitled “Creating a Respectful Workplace – it Pays” will be presented by Sharon P. Stiller, Partner and Director of the Employment Law Practice at Abrams, Fensterman, Fensterman, Eisman, Formato, Ferrara, Wolf & Carone, LLP.

“While the greatest suffering is experienced by the victims of harassment, the damage it causes to organizations extends well beyond the penalties paid to the EEOC (Equal Employment Opportunity Commission) and can imperil their future financial performance in numerous ways,” said Mary M. Collins, president and CEO of MFM and BCCA. “With the help of widely recognized employment practices expert Sharon Stiller, webinar participants will learn how their efforts to create a more respectful workplace will not only minimize the risk of legal exposure but also help to bolster their reputation among current and prospective employees, customers and business partners.”

Sharon P. Stiller, a Partner and Director of the Employment Law Practice at Abrams, Fensterman, Fensterman, Eisman, Formato, Ferrara, Wolf & Carone, LLP, advises businesses and executives about employment law, represents businesses in federal and state labor department audits, and litigates employment matters, including state and federal wage and hour, discrimination, contract, confidentiality, non-compete, and similar claims. She also helps businesses audit their employment practices, and drafts employment contracts, manuals, policies, and separation and release agreements. She is a frequent trainer for businesses in sexual harassment, employment, law, social media issues, disability discrimination, and affordable health care compliance.

Ms. Stiller is a fellow of the prestigious College of Labor and Employment Lawyers, and is the author of two treatises on employment law, Employment Law in New York (2nd Series) (West Group 2012) (Volume 13A of the New York State Practice Series) and the national treatise, Expert Witnesses: Employment Cases (Thomson West 2008-2009). She is also an author for Practitioner Insights, a Thomson Reuters offering on the WestlawNext legal research platform and has lectured about employment law for the New York State Bar Association, the Monroe County Bar Association, and other organizations.

Eligible registered participants in the Distance Learning Seminar will also receive up to one CPE credit toward their certified public accounting (CPA) license. MFM is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors.

The registration fee for the event is $50 for individual members of MFM or BCCA and $75 for non-members. There is no charge for Corporate Member group employees. The deadline to register at these rates is 5:00 p.m. CT on Monday, February 12. Registrations received after that time will be charged an additional $20 late fee.

