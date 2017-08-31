MFM Distance Learning Seminar to Focus on FCC’s Regulatory Priorities

A Distance Learning Seminar from MFM, the Media Financial Management Association, and its BCCA subsidiary, which serves as the media industry's credit association, will focus on regularity priorities at the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) that should be on the radar of companies regulated by the agency.

"There's a New Administration in Washington -- What Does It Mean for Broadcasters?"is scheduled for Wednesday, September 20, from 1-2 p.m. (ET).

Leading the webinar are broadcast law experts David Oxenford, a partner at Wilkinson Barker Knauer, LLP and Dawn Sciarrino, managing member of Sciarrino & Shubert, PLLC and a member of MFM's board of directors.

"With a new President and a new Chairman of the FCC, regulatory priorities are changing; this session will look at the many areas where that change in administration both has and is likely to make a difference for broadcasters," said Mary M. Collins, president and CEO of MFM and BCCA.

Added Collins "Thanks to the insights of communications law experts David Oxenford and Dawn Sciarrino, the online seminar's participants will learn about prospective changes in the rules limiting the common ownership of broadcast stations, the impact of the television repacking after the spectrum auction, the introduction of ATSC 3.0, and the many other paperwork burdens on broadcasters which could be affected by the new FCC and Congress.'"

Eligible registered participants in the Distance Learning Seminar will also receive up to one CPE credit toward their certified public accounting (CPA) license. MFM is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors.

The registration fee for the event is $50 for individual members of MFM or BCCA and $75 for non-members. There is no charge for Corporate Member group employees. The deadline to register at these rates is 5:00 p.m. CT on Monday, September 18. Registrations received after that time will be charged an additional $20 late fee.

More information and an online registration form may be found on MFM's website.

About MFM and BCCA:

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: http://www.mediafinance.org and via its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry's credit association. BCCA's revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses which offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at http://www.bccacredit.com as well as its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter.