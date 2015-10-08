MFM Distance Learning Seminar to Discuss “The Evolving World of Retransmission Fees”

“The Evolving World of Retransmission Fees” will be discussed in a Webinar offered by MFM, the Media Financial Management Association, on Thursday, October 22, from 3:30-4:45 p.m. (ET).

With information relevant to television broadcasters and MVPDs - multichannel video programming distributors - learning outcomes for the CPE (Continuing Professional Education) Webinar include:

• Understand developments in retrans – trends in the industry

• The ability to communicate what these developments mean to your business

• Understand the impacts/challenges these trends pose for your accounting teams.

The educational event’s presenters will include three executives from SintecMedia, a leading provider of multi-platform media business management solutions, serving many of the industry’s top content brands:;

Geoff Nagel, Vice President, Go To Market Strategy for SintecMedia (formerly Argo Systems), and a 22-year veteran in software development who oversees the company’s product offerings;

Jamie Cherlin, the company’s Senior Vice President of Sales with over 23 years of experience from both MVPD and pay-TV organizations; and

Andrew Levine, a member of SintecMedia’s Client Services who has led implementations of the company’s Medea affiliate revenue management tool for top tier clients in the U.S. and Canada, including traditional pay-TV networks as well as retransmission networks and affiliated station groups.

“When retransmission consent is discussed at an industry event it’s usually about the regulatory and profit implications, but what’s often missing is how MVPDs and stations manage the process for an estimated $5 billion in annual retrans payments,” said Mary M. Collins, president and CEO of MFM. “With a rich history of providing solutions for cable MSOs, programming networks and broadcasters in managing licensed video content, our SintecMedia presenters will provide the latest insights on the industry trends affecting retransmission consent as well as the best practices for preventing payment discrepancies and complying with financial regulations.”

Registered participants for the webinar who are interested in fulfilling continuing education requirements will be eligible to receive up to 1.5 CPE credits toward their certified public accounting (CPA) license. MFM is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA). The registration fee for the webinar is $50 for individual members of the Association and $75 for non-members. It is available free of charge to corporate members. An additional $20 late fee will be charged for registrations made after Tuesday, October 20 and no refunds will be issued after Thursday, October 15. Additional information and an online registration form may be found on MFM’s website, at http://www.mediafinance.org.

About MFM and BCCA: Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: http://www.mediafinance.org. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses which offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at http://www.bccacredit.com.