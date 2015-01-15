MFM Distance Learning Seminar To Discuss Cyber Security

A Distance Learning Seminar discussing cyber security issues of particular interest to media businesses is being offered by MFM – the Media Financial Management Association on Thursday, January 22 from 3:30-4:45 p.m. EST.

The CPE (Continuing Professional Education) teleseminar will include presentations from Melissa Ventrone, chair of the Data Privacy & Security practice for the Wilson Elser law firm, and attorney Sean Letz, assistant vice president of Cyber & E&O insurance for Marsh, and former Claims Specialist for the ACE Group property and casualty insurance firm.

“Cyber security is a topic of major concern for media companies, particularly in light of the attacks against Sony Entertainment and other instances where the value of copyrighted video materials has been diminished through online piracy,” said Mary M. Collins, president and CEO of MFM and its BCCA subsidiary. “Cyber-security experts Melissa Ventrone and Sean Letz will provide the latest guidance on measures that media organizations can take in order to strengthen their information governance programs and reduce financial risk.”

Registered participants for the teleseminar who are interested in fulfilling continuing education requirements will be eligible to receive up to 1.5 CPE credits toward their certified public accounting (CPA) license. MFM is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA). The registration fee for the teleseminar is $74 for individual members of the Association, $59 for corporate members and $94 for non-members. An additional $20 late fee will be charged for registrations made after Tuesday, January 20. MFM is also offering package discounts for anyone registering for two or more upcoming Distance Learning Seminars. Additional information and an online registration form may be found on MFM’s Web site, at http://www.mediafinance.org.

About MFM and BCCA: Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: http://www.mediafinance.org. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services include a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers and EMCAPP - the Electronic Media Credit Application. More information about BCCA and EMCAPP is available at http://www.bccacredit.com and www.emcapp.com.