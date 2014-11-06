MFM Distance Learning Seminar To Address Monetization of Cross-Media Advertising

NORTHFIELD, IL, November 6, 2014 – A unified approach for selling, delivering, tracking, and billing for advertising campaigns that include both linear and nonlinear distribution will be discussed at an upcoming Distance Learning Seminar from MFM – the Media Financial Management Association. Scheduled for Tuesday, November 18 from 3:30-4:45 p.m. ET, the CPE (continuing professional education) event will be moderated by Eivind Sandstrand, Corporate Business Manager, North America for arvato Systems.

In Sandstrand’s view, “While IP-based VOD and OTT models for broadcasting are racing towards new heights for both audiences and profitability; most linear broadcasters are still struggling with the most important aspects of monetization, including how we sell, deliver, track, and bill for advertising campaigns that include both linear and nonlinear distribution.” Noting that the industry hasn’t created standards for a “unified currency” and solutions that can make cross media ad sales effective and profitable, Sandstrand said the MFM Distance Learning event will review the challenges of unifying cross-media monetization and provide ideas for the right approach to a solution.

“The 2014 MFM-Borrell Digital Ad Sales Benchmarking study found that most of our members are focusing on ways to support the growing demand from advertisers for media placements that allow them to reach consumers at the best times and locations for influencing purchasing decisions,” said Mary M. Collins, President and CEO of MFM and its BCCA subsidiary. “Eivind Sandstrand addressed the current state of strategies for accomplishing this objective at our Annual Conference; we are pleased to make his findings and recommendations available to a wider industry audience through this distance learning event.”

Registered participants for the Webinar who are interested in fulfilling continuing education requirements will be eligible to receive up to 1.5 CPEs credit toward their certified public accounting (CPA) license. MFM is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA). The registration fee for the Webinar is $74 for individual members of the Association, $59.00 for corporate members and $94 for non-members. The deadline to register at these rates is Friday, November 14. An additional $20 late fee will be charged for late registrations. MFM is also offering package discounts for anyone registering for two or more of the nine Distance Learning Seminars that have been scheduled for the coming months. Additional information and an online registration form may be found on MFM’s Web site, at http://www.mediafinance.org

