MFM Distance Learning Seminar to Address Managing Financial Exposure for Abandoned and Unclaimed Property

An upcoming Distance Learning Seminar offered by MFM, the Media Financial Management Association, will address the financial risks media businesses can encounter when they fail to manage their financial exposure to state laws governing abandoned and unclaimed property. This category includes items such as uncashed checks written to suppliers and employees and unclaimed contest prizes.

Moderated by Marshal T. Kline, Managing Director in the National State & Local Tax Practice of CBIZ MHM, LLC, the CPE (continuing professional education) webinar, Abandoned/Unclaimed Property & Managing Exposure, will be held on Thursday, April 16, from 3:30-4:45 p.m. EST.

Topics to be covered by the seminar include:

• AUP (abandoned and unclaimed property) enforcement actions currently being conducted by Delaware and several others states;

• Due diligence in AUP remediation;

• Basic AUP reporting;

• Return of AUP along with contingent fee audits;

• Priority rules and contractual anti-limitations; and

• Effective practices for mitigating exposure to AUP.

“Controlling expenses is always a key element in financial management; taking precautions to avoid unnecessary costs, such as paying fines for failure to comply with states’ AUL laws, is a great example of that,” said Mary M. Collins, president and CEO of MFM and its BCCA subsidiary. “Marshal T. Kline has extensive experience in state tax issues such as AUL that can affect media businesses. Teleseminar participants will learn why their management of unclaimed property is important and how to avoid the surprise of unexpected financial exposure through effective mitigation of this risk.”

Marshal Kline has served as Managing Director in the National State and Local Tax Practice group at CBIZ MHM, LLC, a leading provider of accounting and insurance brokerage services, since joining the firm in 2012. Kline’s practice primarily consists of successful resolution of state and local tax controversy issues faced by the company’s clients, including examinations, voluntary disclosures, and affirmative claims. He was previously a Member of Dow Lohnes Price Tax Consulting Group LLC, a firm dedicated to resolving state tax controversies. Prior to joining Dow Lohnes Price in 2005, he held corporate tax management posts at Sterling Diagnostics, Inc. AGFA Corp. and Exopack, LLC. Kline began his career with positions in tax management at the EY (Ernst & Young) and Deloitte accounting firms.

Registered participants for the webinar who are interested in fulfilling continuing education requirements will be eligible to receive up to 1.5 CPE credits toward their certified public accounting (CPA) license. MFM is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA). The registration fee for the webinar is $74 for individual members of the Association, $59 for corporate members and $94 for non-members. An additional $20 late fee will be charged for registrations made after Tuesday, April 14 . Additional information and an online registration form may be found on MFM’s Web site, at http://www.mediafinance.org.

About MFM and BCCA: Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: http://www.mediafinance.org. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services include a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers and EMCAPP - the Electronic Media Credit Application. More information about BCCA and EMCAPP is available at http://www.bccacredit.com and www.emcapp.com.