MFM Distance Learning Seminar to Address Legal and Financial Considerations for Broadcast Spectrum Auction

An upcoming Distance Learning Seminar offered by MFM, the Media Financial Management Association, will address the legal and financial considerations for television broadcasters that are considering participation in the FCC’s upcoming reverse auction for broadcast spectrum. Scheduled for Tuesday, September 22, from 3:30-4:45 p.m. (ET), the CPE (continuing professional education) webinar, Spectrum Auction – Legal and Financial Considerations, will feature presentations by David Oxenford, a partner at the law firm of Wilkinson Barker Knauer LLP, and publisher of the Broadcast Law Blog, Jonathan V. Cohen, a former FCC Auction Director who currently serves as a partner at the same firm specializing in the telecommunications, broadband and media sectors, and Mary Ann Halford, a Senior Managing Director and member of the Telecom, Media and Technology group at FTI Consulting,

“Now that the FCC has adopted its Incentive Auction Procedures Public Notice, broadcast TV stations have some very important decisions to make, including whether to participate in the auction and determining how the FCC’s plans for repacking local broadcast spectrum will affect their current businesses,” said Mary M. Collins, president and CEO of MFM and its BCCA subsidiary. “This seminar, which is open to all TV broadcasters and their advisors, will provide the latest information on such matters as spectrum valuation estimates and new opportunities, such as channel sharing with other local stations, in order for station licensees to make the most the informed business decision.”

Registered participants for the webinar who are interested in fulfilling continuing education requirements will be eligible to receive up to 1.5 CPE credits toward their certified public accounting (CPA) license. MFM is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA). The registration fee for the webinar is $50 for individual members of the Association, $40 for corporate members and $75 for non-members. An additional $20 late fee will be charged for registrations made after Friday, September 18. Additional information and an online registration form may be found on MFM’s Web site, at http://www.mediafinance.org.

