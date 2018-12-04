MFM Distance Learning Webinar To Provide Update on Accounting & Financial Reporting Rules and Practices

Professionals from Ernst & Young LLP (EY) will discuss the latest FASB updates ranging from cloud computing to credit losses to episodic television arrangements during an upcoming webinar from MFM, the Media Financial Management Association.

Scheduled for Tuesday, December 11 from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. Eastern, the online event’s presenters will include Doreen Levine, a Senior Manager in EY’s Financial Accounting Advisory Services (FAAS) practice, FAAS Senior Manager Alexander Friend, FAAS Manager Brian Grant and Samantha Tully, EY’s Media & Entertainment (M&E) National Accounting industry resident.

“The new FASB (Financial Accounting Standards Board) rules will affect year-end financial reporting for 2018 and beyond,” said Mary M. Collins, President & CEO of MFM and BCCA, the media industry’s credit association. “Thanks to the assistance of EY’s M&E professionals, we are able to offer MFM members and others insight into the changing regulations and ways to align resources and move forward strategically in the coming year.”

About the Presenters:

Doreen Levine, an EY FAAS Senior Manager, has over 14 years of financial accounting and auditing experience, including technical experience in financial reporting matters, the new revenue recognition standards and in accounting practices for film and television production. Prior to her current role, Levine was the M&E National Accounting industry resident. Beforehand, Levine worked for eight years in the firm’s audit practice. She graduated from Syracuse University’s Whitman School of Management, where she earned Master’s and Bachelor’s degrees in accounting.

Samantha Tully, a Senior Manager, has been with EY for the past eight years. She has been the M&E National Accounting industry resident since 2013 and previously was in the audit practice. She graduated from Villanova University with a B.S. degree in accounting and finance.

Alexander Friend was recently promoted to Senior Manager in EY’s FAAS practice. Friend joined the firm from another Big 4 firm where he had worked as an Assurance Manager, first in San Francisco, CA and then in New York. He holds a B.S. in accounting and finance from the University of Oregon.

Brian Grant is a Manager in EY's FAAS practice with a focus on M&E, particularly film, television and music companies. Prior to his current role he worked in controllership at a NYSE-listed company as well as the Ernst & Young audit practice in Vancouver, Canada. Grant is a graduate of the University of British Columbia’s Sauder School of Business, where he earned a Bachelor of Commerce degree in accounting.

About the Educational Webinar:

Eligible participants in the Distance Learning Seminar may receive up to one CPE credit toward their certified public accounting (CPA) license. MFM is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors.

The online event is available at no extra cost to all MFM members and for a $75 registration fee for non-members. The deadline to register for no additional fee is Friday, December 7, 2018. Any registrations received after 5 p.m. Central on that day will be charged a $20 late fee. More information and an online registration form may be found on MFM’s website.

