MFM Board Members Ignatowski and Benson to Co-Chair Media Outlook 2018, Seminar Set for Sept. 12 in NYC

Northfield, IL, July 19, 2017 - Brian Ignatowski, VP - Controllership, Disney Financial Services; and Stuart Benson, CFO of Helios and Matheson, will Co-Chair Media Outlook 2018, a seminar offered by Media Financial Management Association (MFM).

The Continuing Professional Education (CPE) event will be held on Tuesday, September 12, from Noon-6:00 PM at the offices of Lowenstein Sandler LLP, 1251 Ave of the Americas, in Midtown Manhattan.

"In addition to implementing changes in accounting rules, industry leaders are responding to a host of new challenges in how media is produced, published, delivered, measured and sold," said Mary M. Collins, President & CEO of MFM and BCCA, the media industry's credit association.

Added Collins, "Thanks to the leadership of Disney' Brian Ignatowski and Stuart Benson, who oversees finance for the North American division of one of the world's leading IT solutions firms, this year's Media Outlook event will feature a lineup of sessions and expert presenters providing the latest data and insights on how media businesses can optimize their financial and operational performance in the year ahead."

The event will include lunch and a beer/wine reception from 5-6 p.m. More information concerning sessions and experts slated to present at Media Outlook 2018 will be announced in the coming weeks.

MFM is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. Media Outlook 2018 attendees will be eligible to earn up to four (4) CPE credits.

The registration fee for the event is $99 for individual members of MFM, and $79 for corporate members. Non-members can choose between a $250 registration fee that includes an annual membership subscription (a savings of $274) or pay a $149 fee for this event only. These rates will increase by $25 for registrations received after September 9. More information and an online registration form may be found on MFM's website.

About MFM and BCCA:

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: http://www.mediafinance.org and via its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry's credit association. BCCA's revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses which offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at http://www.bccacredit.com as well as its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter.