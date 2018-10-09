Online Event From MFM To Provide An “Introduction to Blockchain for Media Companies”

An upcoming webinar from MFM, the Media Financial Management Association, will provide an “Introduction to Blockchain for Media Companies.”

Scheduled for Thursday, October 18, from 1:00-2:00 p.m. (ET), the online educational session will be presented by Richard Taub, managing director of the Pequan Group, and Prakash Santhana, managing director of Deloitte Transactions and Business Analytics and co-leader of Deloitte’s blockchain and cryptocurrency community.

“The October webinar from MFM will provide online access to insights from Richard Taub and Prakash Santhana, two of the highly rated speakers from last month’s Media Outlook 2019 event in New York,” said Mary M. Collins, president & CEO of MFM and BCCA, the media industry’s credit association. “With blockchain’s applications running the gamut from supporting distributed accounting systems to facilitating advertising and subscription payments, they will provide valuable insights on how media organizations can harness the technology’s potential for improving their operational and competitive effectiveness in today’s automated business world.”

About the Blockchain Webinar Presenters:

Richard Taub, a chartered financial analyst (CFA), currently serves as managing director of the Pequan Group. A past chair of MFM’s board of directors, Taub was senior vice president of broadcast and digital services for Media Audits International from 2014 until earlier this year. Beforehand, he spent 20 years working with television programming networks on their distribution and financial capitalization strategies, including serving as senior vice president and chief operating officer (CFO) of Vme Media Inc., a Grupo Priso Company, from 2010 to 2013.

Prakash Santhana a managing director in Deloitte Transactions and Business Analytics LLP and leads Payments Risk & Integrity for financial services, retailers, and service providers. He also co-leads the Deloitte blockchain and cryptocurrency community. For more than 20 years, Santhana has worked in the fraud/risk management groups of large credit card issuers and payment startups. In his current role at Deloitte, he also focuses on deploying the blockchain infrastructure for entities across different sectors and is the inventor of an out-of-band mobile fraud prevention solution to help card-issuers combat non-face-to-face fraud worldwide.

About the Distance Learning Event:

Eligible registered participants in the Distance Learning Seminar will also receive up to one CPE credit toward their certified public accounting (CPA) license. MFM is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors.

The registration fee for the event is $50 for individual members of MFM and $75 for non-members. There is no charge for Corporate Member group employees. More information and an online registration form may be found on MFM’s website.

About MFM and BCCA:

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its website: http://www.mediafinance.org and via its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses which offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at http://www.bccacredit.com as well as its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter.