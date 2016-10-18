MFM-BCCA’s October Distance Learning Seminar To Review Legal Requirements For Social Media Promotions

With a growing number of brands running online contests and sweepstakes to engage their users and build brand loyalty, MFM, the Media Financial Management Association, is offering a Distance Learning Seminar that will review the rules governing online sweepstakes and contests.

Scheduled for Tuesday October 25 September 20, from 3:30 – 4:45 p.m. ET, "Upload to Enter," a CPE (Continuing Professional Education) webinar led by promotion attorney Roz Kitchen of Cohen Silverman Rowan LLP, a promotion and marketing law firm, will help media providers and their sponsors ensure they are complying with the latest regulations concerning sweepstakes and contests, on-line and off-line.

Participants in the webinar will not only come away with an understanding of the different types of promotions and the myriad of Federal and state laws that are applicable to them, but will also learn how to analyze and ascertain the legality of a promotion in relation to the media in which it is being conducted, including social media, and how to avoid conditions that jeopardize a promotion, both from a legal and practical application.

"Failure to comply with the rules governing social media contests can result in steep penalties and can damage the reputations of the parties involved in them," said Mary M. Collins, president and CEO of MFM and BCCA. "This webinar presentation by Roz Kitchen, one of the country’s experts on the laws governing online sweepstakes and contests, will help media providers ensure that their social media contests avoid legal missteps along the way to becoming successful promotions for their sponsors."

Registered participants in the Distance Learning Seminar will be eligible to receive up to 1 CPE credit toward their certified public accounting (CPA) license. MFM is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors.

The registration fee for the telephone seminar is $50 for individual members of the Association, $75 for non-members and free of charge to corporate members. More information on CPE pre-requisites and an online registration form may be found on MFM’s website.

