MFM-BCCA Announces Recipients Of Its 2018 Rainmaker and Working Capital Awards

MFM – the Media Financial Management Association, and its BCCA subsidiary, the media industry’s credit association, today announced recipients of the association’s 2018 membership awards.

Receiving MFM-BCCA’s Rainmaker Award, which is given in recognition of a member whose efforts and contributions have helped the Association grow, are:

· Ryan Hornaday, EVP, CFO and Treasurer, Emmis Communications

· Kevin Schmitz, Director of Internal Audit, Meredith Corporation

· Deb Esayian, Chief Revenue Officer, Marketron

· Bruce Nathan, Partner, Lowenstein Sandler LLP

Receiving MFM-BCCA’s Working Capital Award, which is given in recognition of a member who has made significant contributions to help the Association achieve its goals, are:

· Brenda Soto Saez, Finance Manager, Crown Media

· Jasmin Dorismond, SVP, CFO and Treasurer, Lotus Communications

· Richard Taub, SVP, Broadcast and Digital Services, Media Audits International

· Patrick Schulze, Senior Manager, Financial Accounting, TWDC Enterprise Financial Services

The contributions of this year’s Membership Award recipients are outlined in an article appearing in the Conference edition of The Financial Manager (TFM) magazine, the official publication for MFM and BCCA. A complimentary copy of the issue will be available for download from MFM’s website later this month.

“From organizing educational events, such as our CFO Summit, Annual Conference and Distance Learning Seminars, to helping us develop the industry-specific Media Whys credit reporting solution, each of these award recipients has been instrumental in providing the guidance and leadership that allows MFM and BCCA to provide highly relevant and valuable educational programs and services for our members,” said Mary M. Collins, President and CEO of MFM and BCCA. “The high rankings our programs have earned are the result of the contributions of time and wisdom that our 2018 Working Capital and Rainmaker Awards recipients have so generously provided, and we are deeply grateful to them for their support.”

This year’s award winners will be honored during a reception sponsored by Broadcast Music, Inc.® (BMI®) the global leader in rights management, during Media Finance Focus 2018, the association’s 58annual conference, which will be held in the Washington, DC area (Crystal City, Arlington, VA) from May 21-23. The BMI event, which is scheduled for Tuesday evening, May 22, will also feature a performance by Nashville-based music producer, writer, and artist DAVIE.

About Media Finance Focus 2018

MFM/BCCA’s annual conference is the primary source of professional education for the media industry’s business and credit management executives, including its digital media, video, games, publishing, broadcasting and broadband telecommunications enterprises. Chaired by Cindy Pekrul, SVP and deputy controller for Turner and vice chair of MFM’s board of directors, and co-chaired by Mike Lavey, SVP/corporate controller for tronc, Inc. and MFM board secretary, Media Finance Focus 2018 will feature presentations from over 150 industry experts, who will provide timely information on topics relevant to media industry finance professionals, including accounting, economic projections, valuations, M&A, taxes, legal, regulatory, and technological developments and internal audit.

BCCA, the media industry’s credit association, will provide a full track of sessions designed to meet the needs of today’s credit and collections professionals. In addition, Media Finance Focus 2018 is collaborating with the Media Industry Tax Group on offering a full track of tax-related topics of interest to the media industry’s tax professionals and the New Media Internal Auditors Association is co-locating its 2018 meeting with the conference, providing its members an opportunity to participate in sessions offered by both events. New in 2018 is a track dedicated to finance professionals working with video games and other entertainment software. The conference will also offer formal and informal networking activities to foster idea sharing and will host an exhibit hall featuring the latest in products and services for addressing the industry’s financial management and credit and collections requirements. Registered participants can earn 19 or more CPE credits. Additional information about Media Finance Focus 2018 may be found on the conference website.

About MFM and BCCA

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: http://www.mediafinance.org and via its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers and agencies, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses which offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at http://www.bccacredit.com as well as its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter.