MFM-BCCA Distance Learning Seminar to Explore TV Station’s Financial Considerations for Broadcast Spectrum Auction

MFM, the Media Financial Management Association will explore tax and accounting implications of the television spectrum auction in a Distance Learning Seminar scheduled for Thursday August 11, from 3:30 – 4:45 p.m. ET.

Led by Stephen Theuer, a partner in the Audit and Enterprise Risk Services (AERS) group at Deloitte & Touche LLP, the CPE (Continuing Professional Education) webinar will provide a look at accounting considerations that result from the broadcast incentive auction, particularly the considerations related to channel sharing for the host and the carried station. These matters have been discussed by the Big 4 accounting firms, but no conclusions have been reached. This is an opportunity to hear the views that have been considered.

“TV groups need to be thinking now about how to account for both their participation in the FCC’s spectrum auction and the spectrum repack,” said Mary M. Collins, president and CEO of MFM and its BCCA subsidiary, the media industry’s credit organization. “The webinar will reprise Stephen Theater’s well-attended and highly rated session at MFM-BCCA’s Media Finance Focus 2016 conference in May, making it a great opportunity for a wider audience to factor the most recent opinions into their strategic planning.”

Registered participants in the Distance Learning Seminar will be eligible to receive up to 1 CPE credit toward their certified public accounting (CPA) license. MFM is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors.

The registration fee for the telephone seminar is $50 for individual members of the Association, $75 for non-members and free of charge to corporate members. An additional $20 late fee will be charged for registrations made after Friday, July 22. More information on CPE pre-requisites and an online registration form may be found on MFM’s website.

About MFM and BCCA:

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: http://www.mediafinance.org. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses which offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at http://www.bccacredit.com.