MFM-BCCA Distance Learning Seminar To Discuss What A Company’s Financial Statements Can Teach You About Its Fiscal Health

What you can learn about a company’s fiscal health from its annual and quarterly financial documents will be discussed during an upcoming Distance Learning Seminar offered by MFM, the Media Financial Management Association, and its BCCA subsidiary, the media industry’s credit association. Entitled “What Today’s Credit/Finance Professionals Need to Know About Using Financials,” the CPE (Continuing Professional Education) webinar, will be held on Thursday, March 24, from 3:30-4:45 p.m. (ET).

Presented by Deborah Donaldson, Vice President/Controller at Bonten Media Group, the Distance Learning Seminar will provide participants with an overview of financial statement analysis from a non-accounting prospective. In addition to reviewing and analyzing the specific financial statements that are useful in determining the financial health of a company, Donaldson will discuss debt/equity and other ratios that help credit professionals make decisions about the credit worthiness of prospective clients.

“Participants at the BCCA Media Credit Seminar in New York found this presentation to be particularly informative so we are very grateful to Bonten Media’s Deborah Donaldson for providing an encore of her presentation last fall,” said Mary M. Collins, president and CEO of MFM and BCCA. “With the coming weeks representing the peak season for annual financial statements filed by advertisers and other publicly-held companies, this is a great opportunity for credit managers and others to gain some insights that can be immediately applied. Deb’s experience, along with her organized and engaging presentation style, make her the ideal person to tackle this topic.”

Registered participants in the Distance Learning Seminar will be eligible to receive up to 1.5 CPE credits toward their certified public accounting (CPA) license. MFM is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. The registration fee for the telephone seminar is $50 for individual members of the Association and $75 for non-members. It is available free of charge to corporate members. An additional $20 late fee will be charged for registrations made after Tuesday, March 22. Materials and dialing instructions will be sent to registered participants on Wednesday, March 23.

About MFM and BCCA:

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: http://www.mediafinance.org. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses which offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at http://www.bccacredit.com.