MFM-BCCA Distance Learning Seminar To Discuss Best Practices for Auditing Digital Advertising

David Murray, Finance Business Partner for Digital at The E.W. Scripps Company, will discuss best practices for auditing digital advertising during a Distance Learning Seminar offered by MFM, the Media Financial Management Association and its BCCA subsidiary, which serves as the media industry’s credit association.

Scheduled for Thursday January 19, from 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. ET, the CPE (Continuing Professional Education) webinar will evaluate digital advertising landscape/terminology (CPM, sellout, CTR, audience metrics, etc.) and common digital advertising products (display, SEM, video, SEO, search retargeting, podcasting, etc.). The webinar will also present key risks/control objectives within platforms, including verification that all ads being billed are served and that all ads served are being billed, revenue recognition, and mixed margin products. In addition, Murray’s presentation will look at emerging platforms and concepts such as programmatic and native as well as discuss lessons learned and how to avoid those pitfalls.

“With digital advertising representing an increasing percentage of total ad spending, it’s critical for media providers to ensure the accuracy of data being reported,” said Mary M. Collins, President and CEO of MFM and BCCA. “As a finance executive at a company that’s been at the forefront of developing digital media platforms, David Murray can speak from considerable experience in the area of digital auditing.”

Registered participants in the Distance Learning Seminar will be eligible to receive up to one CPE credit toward their certified public accounting (CPA) license. MFM is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors.

The registration fee for the telephone seminar is $50 for individual members of the Association, $75 for non-members and free of charge to corporate members. More information on CPE pre-requisites and an online registration form may be found on MFM’s website.

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry's credit association. BCCA's revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses which offers industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B.