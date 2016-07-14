MFM-BCCA Distance Learning Seminar to Address “Digital Advertising and Data Privacy - New Opportunities and Obligations in Political Advertising”

With many political advertisers looking to take advantage of digital media marketing opportunities in the final months of this year’s election campaigns, media providers need to be aware of the privacy and copyright issues that can influence the scope of marketing opportunities they offer.

To help industry professionals ensure they are aware of the legal matters that should shape their media sales programs, MFM, the Media Financial Management Association, and its BCCA subsidiary, the media industry’s credit organization, are offering a Distance Learning Seminar addressing “Digital Advertising and Data Privacy - New Opportunities and Obligations in Political Advertising.”

Scheduled for Tuesday July 26, from 3:30 – 4:45 p.m. ET, the CPE (Continuing Professional Education) webinar will be presented by Charles Marshall, a partner with the Brooks Pierce law firm, whose practice focuses on election law, constitutional matters and investigations by government regulators.

In addition to covering digital privacy, copyright, and content issues, the Distance Learning Seminar will cover digital opportunities for media companies and an update on the most contested political races coming out of the conventions.

“With digital advertising opportunities on everyone’s mind these days, we want to make sure our members and the industry at large have the information they need to be successful. We are pleased that Charles Marshall has agreed to help us make this content available to the widest possible audience of media buyers and media providers,” said Mary M. Collins, president and CEO of MFM and BCCA.

Registered participants in the Distance Learning Seminar will be eligible to receive up to 1 CPE credit toward their certified public accounting (CPA) license. MFM is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors.

The registration fee for the telephone seminar is $50 for individual members of the Association, $75 for non-members and free of charge to corporate members. An additional $20 late fee will be charged for registrations made after Friday, July 22. More information and an online registration form may be found on MFM’s website.

