MFM-BCCA Announces Lineup for BCCA Media Credit Seminar

Northfield, IL, October 23, 2014 – MFM-the Media Financial Management Association and its BCCA subsidiary, which serves as the media industry’s credit association, today announced the lineup of industry experts slated to present at the upcoming BCCA Media Credit Seminar.

Scheduled for Thursday, November 6, at the McGraw-Hill Building in New York City, The BCCA Media Credit Seminar will focus on high level, credit related issues for the media industry including magazine, print, newspaper, television, radio, cable, out-of-home, interactive and digital.

“Thanks to the work of our BCCA Credit Seminar committee, led by Hearst Television’s Greg Frost, the lineup of topics and experts for this year’s BCCA Credit Seminar is going to provide attendees with an abundance of actionable information and ideas for improving their credit and collections programs,” said Mary M. Collins, President & CEO of BCCA and MFM, the Media Financial Management Association. “We are very grateful to them and to the industry experts who have agreed to share their time and insights in order to improve the quality of service we provide to our advertiser customers and the financial performance of our credit departments in the coming year.”

The seminar’s sessions and presenters include:

• Opening Keynote: Media Credit Economic Outlook: Now and in the Future - Richard Hastings, Macro Strategist, Global Hunter Securities, LLC (a Division of Seaport Global Securities LLC).

• Digital Changes, Where are We at Today and Where are We Going? - Patrick Dolan, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer IAB, the Interactive Advertising Bureau.

• EMCAPP...Update from the Test Market Rollouts - Panelists: Mary Collins, MFM/BCCA; Greg Frost, Hearst Television; and Robert Warner, LIN Media.

• Agency Processes…How Can We Work Together? - Moderator: Christine Lipani, AMC Networks; Confirmed panelists include Frank Connolly, Water Cooler Group/Media Storm; Kathleen Bishop, Omnicom Media Group.

• Going Paperless - Panelists: Linda Powell, Cablevision Media Ad Sales; Greg Frost, Hearst Television. • Understanding & Leading a Multi-Generational Workforce - Barbara Kurka, Executive coach and senior HR Business Partner, BFK Coaching. • Digital Sales Part 1: The Media Provider’s Perspective – Jon Sumber, Vice President, Digital Sales, Hearst Television. • Digital Sales Part 2: The Agency Perspective – a discussion with representatives from national advertising agencies on the latest trends affecting purchasing and payment policies

• Legal Session (Media Credit & Industry Updates) - Wanda Borges, Borges Associates; Bruce Nathan & Ken Rosen, Lowenstein Sandler.

The event will conclude with a Cocktail Reception in the Exhibit Area sponsored by Cox Reps & ESPN/Disney Worldwide Services. Other sponsors for the event include Szabo Associates (luncheon), CCR (AM break) and Katz Media Group (Attendee Clipboards), and a few additional sponsorships are still available.

The event will also feature a mini-expo for companies and organizations that support the industry’s credit and collections programs to provide updates on their products and services. Confirmed exhibitors include ABC-Amega, A. G. Adjustments, Ltd., American Financial Management, Andersen Randall and Richards, BASYS Processing Solutions, BCCA/EMCAPP, Boost Payment Solutions, HRI Consulting Group, Receivable Management Corporation (RMC) and Szabo Associates.

The registration fee is $295.00 for the first attendee from a media industry company and $205.00 for each additional employee from the same company. The full-day fee for industry vendors is $425.00. Seminar registration includes breakfast, morning and afternoon breaks, luncheon, cocktail reception, exhibits and materials. The fee for attending only the closing reception is $45.00. More information may be found on BCCA’s Web site, at http://www.bccacredit.com.

About MFM and BCCA:

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: http://www.mediafinance.org. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services include a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers and EMCAPP - the Electronic Media Credit Application. More information about BCCA and EMCAPP is available at http://www.bccacredit.com and www.emcapp.com.