MFM-BCCA Announces Final Lineup of Sessions and Presenters Slated for Media Outlook 2018 Seminar

Northfield, IL, September 6, 2017 - Media Financial Management Association (MFM) has announced the final lineup of sessions and presenters for the Media Outlook 2018 seminar, which will be held on Tuesday, September 12, from Noon-6:00 PM at the offices of Lowenstein Sandler LLP, 1251 Ave of the Americas, in Midtown Manhattan.

Confirmed sessions and speakers include:

12:00 PM - 12:45 PM: Boxed Lunch

12:45 PM - 1:00 PM: Welcome and Introductions by MFM Board Members and event Co-Chairs Stuart Benson, CFO, Helios and Matheson, and Brian Ignatowski, VP Controllership, Disney Financial Services/ESPN

1:00 PM - 1:55 PM: 2018 Outlook for Media Businesses, a keynote address by Paul T. Sweeney, U.S. Director of Research and Senior Analyst-Media & Internet, Bloomberg Industries

1:55 PM - 2:50 PM : The Value of Having a Real Social Media Strategy, a panel discussion moderated by Emily Giegerich, Communications Manager, Squeaky, with panelists: Juan Pablo Convers, VP Business Development, Univision Digital, and Mike Foss, Director of Social Media, ESPN

2:50 PM - 3:10 PM: Break, sponsored by Oracle + NetSuite

3:10 PM - 4:05 PM: Why are Video Games a $104 Billion Business and Growing?, a panel discussion moderated by Richard Taub, SVP Broadcast & Digital Services, Media Audits International, with panelists Joost van Dreunen, CEO & Co-Founder, SuperData Research, and Bill Podurgiel, Studio Manager, Avalanche Studios

4:05 PM - 5:00 PM: Opportunities for 2018 and Beyond, a presentation and discussion with Mitch Lowe, CEO, MoviePass

5:00 PM - 6:00 PM: Cocktail Reception

"MFM-BCCA's annual Media Outlook seminar has an outstanding track record for providing industry executives with the latest data and insights for informing their strategic business plans for the coming year," said Mary M. Collins, president & CEO of MFM and BCCA, the media industry's credit association. "Thanks to the efforts of our event Co-Chairs Stuart Benson and Brian Ignatowski, we have assembled a fantastic lineup of sessions and experts to address the issues that are top of mind for today's media finance executives. We are also very grateful to Lowenstein Sandler LLP for providing us with a great location for this year's event, which is also becoming an important part of this annual industry tradition."

MFM is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. Interested Media Outlook 2018 attendees will be eligible to earn up to four (4) CPE credits.

Effective September 6, an additional $25.00 will be added to the event registrations fees, which are $99 for individual members of MFM, and $79 for corporate members. Non-members can choose between a $250 registration fee that includes a trial membership (a savings of $274) or pay a $149 fee for this event only. Agenda updates and an online registration form may be found on MFM's website.

About MFM and BCCA:

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: http://www.mediafinance.org and via its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry's credit association. BCCA's revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses which offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at http://www.bccacredit.com as well as its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter.