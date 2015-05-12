MFM Awards 2015 Steve McIntosh Memorial Scholarship to Robin Ashworth, Controller for TBB Printing

Robin Ashworth, Controller for TBD Printing LLC, has been selected to receive the 2015 Steve McIntosh Memorial Scholarship from Media Financial Management Association (MFM) and its BCCA subsidiary, which serves as the media industry’s credit association. Now in its fourth year, the scholarship will cover the major expenses associated with attending the association’s 55th Annual Conference, Media Finance Focus 2015, which will be held May 18-20 in Phoenix, AZ,

T. B. Butler Publishing Co., Inc. publishes the Tyler Morning Telegraph, the Sunday Tyler Courier-Times-Telegraph and the paper’s online edition tylerpaper.com. Ashworth has served as the company’s controller since joining the family-owned publisher in 2010.

The Steve McIntosh Memorial Scholarship is awarded in memory of a former Vice President and General Manager of Belo Advertising Customer Service, a unit within Belo Corp. McIntosh pioneered numerous initiatives, both within Belo and for the industry, which focused on improving customer relations between media providers and their advertiser and agency customers.

“Robin Ashworth is exactly the type of candidate we had in mind when we created this scholarship in Steve McIntosh’s name,” said Mary M. Collins, President and CEO of MFM and BCCA. “While very experienced in financial management practices, she is new to the media business and has been eager to find an industry resource for learning the best strategies and practices that will help her company continue its 85 year-old tradition as an East Texas news leader.”

MFM/BCCA’s annual conference serves as the industry’s primary source of professional education for the media industry’s business and credit management executives, including its newspaper, television, radio, cable, online, mobile and other digital media enterprises. Themed "Blazing a New Frontier," Media Finance Focus 2015 will feature presentations from more than 175 industry experts, who will provide the latest information on accounting, credit and collections, economic projections, valuations, M&A, taxes, human resources, regulatory, and technological developments affecting the media industry. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: http://www.mediafinance.org.